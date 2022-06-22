Forgive us, hockey gods. While the Avalanche flashed on a nightly basis a beautiful brand of hockey made for NHL Network highlights, the missing piece was always there the whole time.
Grit, baby.
Eighteen days removed from thumb surgery, lifelong grinder Nazem Kadri was the perfect actor for the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final Wednesday. Kadri silenced Amalie Arena by sticking the puck where no one could see it.
There it is. Right there, as Bo Byram pointed out to the officiating crew, lodged in the top of the netting behind Tampa’s all-world goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy. Hidden in plain sight.
How did the Avs grab a 3-1 series lead with a possible clincher in Game 5 at Ball Arena Friday night? Well, you must somehow look past the 100 mph rushes of Nathan MacKinnon and stick wizardry of Mikko Rantanen. When the going got tough, the Avalanche simply got tougher.
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a Tampa Bay Lightning shot during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on a Tampa Bay Lightning shot as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) in front of the goal during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Alex Newhook (18) takes a shot against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) celebrates after he scored to tie the game 2-2 during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) and left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) look for the rebound as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends the goal during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) dives for a save on a Colorado Avalanche shot during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) takes the puck down the ice as Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) defends during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) skates ahead of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) reaches for a save as the puck bounces off the goal post during the overtime period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scored to win 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) tries to knock the loose puck into the goal after Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) made the save during the overtime period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scored to win 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scored in overtime of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) hugs Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) after Kadri scored the winning goal in the overtime period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) as the puck get lodged in the top of the next during the overtime period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Colorado Avalanche won 3-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nico Sturm (78) celebrates after scoring against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) battles Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) for the puck during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates a goal by center Nathan MacKinnon (29) past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) tries to score against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) scores against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) after he lost his mask in the first minute of the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (25) misses a scoring opportunity against Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) dives to the ice while making a save during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) warms up with the team before the start of Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Avalanche fans Adam Giffen, left, and Mike West give each other a fist bump as they wait in Thunder Alley to enter Game 4 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Giffen and West are both season ticket holders in Denver and flew to Tampa to see Game 4. They sit across from each other at Ball Arena. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
Now, the Avs are one win from a Stanley Cup title. They have three shots to seal the deal, two at home, and the Avs lost three straight only twice during the 82-game regular season — once in the first week of the season, in October, once in the final week-ish of the season, in April.
Instead of flash and dash, the Avs won a critical Game 4 with knee pads and a shovel. They won in the same way a 2-year-old starts each day with “Cocomelon” on Netflix: head, shoulders, knees and toes. Knees and toes. The Avs scored their first goal off Andrew Cogliano’s right knee (knees!) and another goal off MacKinnon’s left skate (toes!). Kadri added the game-winner in his first appearance in the Stanley Cup final, when nobody was certain he would return at all.
Think these guys are ready to put 21 years of Avalanche disappointments to rest for good?
They used all of their appendages to get 'er done.
“We’ll enjoy it for a few minutes here and move on,” MacKinnon told reporters after.
It took everyone. Shoot, Darcy Kuemper became the first goalie to record an assist on an overtime goal in a Cup Final. And Cogliano’s goal came from the fourth line. And Kadri wasn’t penciled into the lineup until Wednesday. And they beat a two-time champ built on toughness.
It was the Avs' ninth comeback this postseason. It took all the small things, you might say.
The Avalanche bumped their overtime record in these playoffs to 5-1. The first goal came when Rantanen blasted a shot off Vasilevskiy’s pads and the rebound deflected off MacKinnon’s skate. It went down in the scoresheet as MacKinnon’s first goal in a Cup final, and it was his most boring goal of the season. The second goal was more effort than exciting, too. Nico Sturm chipped the puck into the air, where it deflected off Cogliano’s knee and hopped over the goalie’s shoulder. Beautiful, no. Effective, yes.
Just a hunch, but Ball Arena might be juiced up Friday night. It’s LoDo we’re talking about. It's the Avs' first Stanley Cup since we were young we're talking about.
Give it up for Kuemper, by the way. Told in this space and plenty of others he should be replaced in favor of backup Pavel Francouz, the smiley stopper showed the critics where they can shove it. “Kuemps” was terrific, start to finish. First period, a save on a point-blank shot off a MacKinnon turnover. Final minute of regulation, at least three saves on a flurry of Tampa shots to force overtime. Terrific.
“I know that was an important moment for him,” coach Jared Bednar said.
This was an important win for the Avs because of how they won it. It wasn’t won with slick passing and fancy stick work. It was won with hard work and by a man coming off surgery.
The secret sauce was hidden in plain sight, and now the Avs need only one thing.