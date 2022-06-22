All along, it was hidden in plain sight.

Forgive us, hockey gods. While the Avalanche flashed on a nightly basis a beautiful brand of hockey made for NHL Network highlights, the missing piece was always there the whole time.

Grit, baby.

Eighteen days removed from thumb surgery, lifelong grinder Nazem Kadri was the perfect actor for the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final Wednesday. Kadri silenced Amalie Arena by sticking the puck where no one could see it.

There it is. Right there, as Bo Byram pointed out to the officiating crew, lodged in the top of the netting behind Tampa’s all-world goalie, Andrei Vasilevskiy. Hidden in plain sight.

How did the Avs grab a 3-1 series lead with a possible clincher in Game 5 at Ball Arena Friday night? Well, you must somehow look past the 100 mph rushes of Nathan MacKinnon and stick wizardry of Mikko Rantanen. When the going got tough, the Avalanche simply got tougher.

This is nothing new. They’ve done it all season.

It just got overshadowed by all the pretty stuff.

Now, the Avs are one win from a Stanley Cup title. They have three shots to seal the deal, two at home, and the Avs lost three straight only twice during the 82-game regular season — once in the first week of the season, in October, once in the final week-ish of the season, in April.

Instead of flash and dash, the Avs won a critical Game 4 with knee pads and a shovel. They won in the same way a 2-year-old starts each day with “Cocomelon” on Netflix: head, shoulders, knees and toes. Knees and toes. The Avs scored their first goal off Andrew Cogliano’s right knee (knees!) and another goal off MacKinnon’s left skate (toes!). Kadri added the game-winner in his first appearance in the Stanley Cup final, when nobody was certain he would return at all.

Think these guys are ready to put 21 years of Avalanche disappointments to rest for good?

They used all of their appendages to get 'er done.

“We’ll enjoy it for a few minutes here and move on,” MacKinnon told reporters after.

It took everyone. Shoot, Darcy Kuemper became the first goalie to record an assist on an overtime goal in a Cup Final. And Cogliano’s goal came from the fourth line. And Kadri wasn’t penciled into the lineup until Wednesday. And they beat a two-time champ built on toughness.

It was the Avs' ninth comeback this postseason. It took all the small things, you might say.

You could argue the Avs of recent years didn’t have the playoff grit that’s required to win dirty. The playoff loss to the Sharks. The playoff loss to the Stars. The playoff loss to the Knights.

That reputation was swept out to the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday night in Tampa.

The Avalanche bumped their overtime record in these playoffs to 5-1. The first goal came when Rantanen blasted a shot off Vasilevskiy’s pads and the rebound deflected off MacKinnon’s skate. It went down in the scoresheet as MacKinnon’s first goal in a Cup final, and it was his most boring goal of the season. The second goal was more effort than exciting, too. Nico Sturm chipped the puck into the air, where it deflected off Cogliano’s knee and hopped over the goalie’s shoulder. Beautiful, no. Effective, yes.

Just a hunch, but Ball Arena might be juiced up Friday night. It’s LoDo we’re talking about. It's the Avs' first Stanley Cup since we were young we're talking about.

Give it up for Kuemper, by the way. Told in this space and plenty of others he should be replaced in favor of backup Pavel Francouz, the smiley stopper showed the critics where they can shove it. “Kuemps” was terrific, start to finish. First period, a save on a point-blank shot off a MacKinnon turnover. Final minute of regulation, at least three saves on a flurry of Tampa shots to force overtime. Terrific.

“I know that was an important moment for him,” coach Jared Bednar said.

This was an important win for the Avs because of how they won it. It wasn’t won with slick passing and fancy stick work. It was won with hard work and by a man coming off surgery.

The secret sauce was hidden in plain sight, and now the Avs need only one thing.

One more.