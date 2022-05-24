ENGLEWOOD • As of two months ago, he is the published author of a children’s book, “Why Not You?”, co-written by wife Ciara Princess Wilson, a businesswoman, actress, big-time pop star and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.
Russ, her husband, has a net worth of $170 million and already set a Denver record: a $25 million home purchase. His new coach pledged to build an offense “completely around” the 33-year-old Super Bowl champion. Shoot, the guy even has all his hair.
Sure seems like “Russ” would be tough to shop for. So what do you get the QB who has everything? Here’s an idea for Justin Simmons and Co. to jot down: How about a defense worth its paycheck?
It sure was a kick in the pants to see a franchise quarterback running the show in Wilson’s first 11-on-11 drills at UCHealth Training Center on Monday. Truth is, I haven't witnessed a practice with that level of intensity since Peyton Manning was spiking the ball in DeMarcus Ware's direction. And after the Broncos hustled through offseason workouts, Wilson said with a grin, “There were touchdowns all over the field.”
“The energy of what we’re doing is really spectacular,” he added.
But enough about the Broncos defense. Yep, on day one of 11-on-11 drills, the defense popped.
Whether it was Simmons talking trash to Courtland Sutton, or fellow safety PJ Locke foiling a sure touchdown pass, the "D" looked like it didn’t want the new guy to hurt its feelings. Toss in all the money you want, but football's still a game based in pride.
The Broncos need a defense that causes problems again. Wilson left a Seattle defense that three times ranked in the top five of the NFL in forcing turnovers. In that same decade, the Broncos haven’t ranked in the top five once. Maybe the best gift you can give a quarterback is a short field.
The Broncos hype machine is humming along, but feel free to join me in the believe it when I see it camp. Here’s my out, since everyone needs an out: If the quarterback balling out in practice elevates the defense in the same way he elevates the offense, I’ll be more than happy to hop on board the hype train.
For years now, the Broncos defense had the built-in excuse that it was all the quarterback’s fault. No more.
Wilson hustled through red-zone drills like he was trying to make the team. Fade route to Sutton, touchdown. Tim Patrick, back of the end zone, touchdown. And that wasn’t even the best part. The best part was a coach’s kid running on the field to give Dad a hug. Awww.
The deck is stacked against the defense in red-zone drills. Still, Broncos defenders held their own. Better yet, their pride shone through when play-caller Nathaniel Hackett got a little sassy after another touchdown, joking for a little resistance. Sutton found himself wide open in the end zone ... right until Locke, the young safety, blasted across the field to knock away the pass at the last possible second.
“Where’d he come from?!” Sutton shouted.
They’re old buds. Sutton and Locke played 7-on-7 together back in the day as Texas teenagers.
“All the sudden, I see a flash of white come across my eyes, and it’s PJ making a play,” Sutton said.
Notice it wasn’t Kareem Jackson making a play, since Jackson skipped the voluntary workout. He’s on a one-year contract, by the way, with some gifted safeties coming up.
Russell Wilson has high expectations for Broncos after first day of OTAs: 'We’re going to have a really good football team'
“This is voluntary,” emphasized Simmons, the $61 million defender who's entering year seven without a playoff game. “I’m not going to question other things that are going on.”
Ashley and Peyton Manning are serving as Denver's welcoming committee for the Wilson family “in a beautiful way,” Russ said. QB18 and QB3 connected on a film session, while Ashley hooked up Ciara with the scoop on local schools, restaurants and neighborhoods.
“The thing that Peyton and I both love is football,” Russell Wilson said.
Hmmm. Remember what tied a bow on Peyton's career here? An awesome defense. Russ has an offense built specifically for him. The defense has no more excuses.