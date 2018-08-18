DENVER — They got here just in time.
Boy, do the Broncos ever need them.
They are the rookies, and they came from all over: North Carolina (Bradley Chubb), Texas (Courtland Sutton), Oregon (Royce Freeman), Pennsylvania (DaeSean Hamilton) and football hideouts in-between. And don’t bypass, forget or ignore the Iowa farmhand, Josey Jewell, the franchise’s future at linebacker. Or Phillip Lindsay, the Denver South and CU-Boulder grad who needs no introduction around these hills.
Shudder to think where these Broncos would be without them.
Don't worry, we don’t have to. The rookie Class of 2018 is graduating early and ready to play.
Yes, it was only preseason. Yes, it was only the forever-rebuilding Chicago Bears. And yes, what a show they put on!
There was Chubb, shoveling another chunk of coal into the hype train. Midway through the first quarter of the Broncos’ 24-23 loss Saturday to the Bears, Chubb exploded off the line of scrimmage and sacked Mitchell Trubisky for a safety. The south stands wear white collars now instead of blue, but the denizens erupted just the same.
The young’uns were and are only getting started.
Snatching a handoff from the 4-yard line, Freeman observed, hesitated ... and then pounced through a hole. Touchdown, Broncos!
John Elway and the Broncos’ talent evaluators scored all over the field with this rookie class.
Remove Brandon McManus’ right leg — not literally, they dearly need the kicker — and rookies accounted for the home team’s first three scores: Chubb’s safety, Freeman’s 4-yard touchdown run and Sutton’s 16-yard touchdown reception. The Broncos rave about the team cafeteria.
But it’s youth that’s being served at UCHealth Training Center.
This is the best and deepest rookie class of the Executive Elway era, and it couldn’t have come at a better time. It’s a franchise that needed an injection of young talent as badly as it needed a capable quarterback. When the 65,832 folks who piled into Broncos Stadium at Mile High began “The Wave” during the third quarter, they were waving goodbye to (and booing) Paxton Lynch and hello to a delightful batch of newbies.
Lindsay was not included in the draft class, but the University of Colorado’s fearless alum must be included on the eventual 53-man roster. All Phil did was lead the Broncos in rushing yards (32). Lindsay also thumped a kick returner on special teams.
"It's kind of like college," Lindsay said afterward, swarmed by cameras. "That's how close we got."
Lindsay, Freeman, Sutton and Hamilton are the “juice” that Vance Joseph lobbied for last year. Hey, better late than never. Chubb, Jewell and cornerback Isaac Yiadom are thump-and-cover types with major potential. Wide receiver Tim Patrick, with a go-go gadget reception in the third quarter, and Alexander Johnson, with a vicious tackle on special teams, added to the rookie fun. The rooks were everywhere.
Last year's rookies arrived on the entitled bus. This year's earned Emmanuel Sanders' praise for carrying his helmet and pads without being asked. It's a little thing, but it was the little things (OK, and the big things, and everything) that turned the 2017 Broncos into a train wreck.
Speaking of, Paxton Lynch was booed by his relentless critic — Broncos Country. The vocal locals booed when Lynch took the field in the fourth quarter and when he left the field in the fourth quarter.
"Just haven't been playing well," Lynch said after the game, eyes red. "It's unacceptable."
"I don't want to be the backup," he added. "I definitely don't want to be the third-string guy."
So far, and that's not very far, one rookie has stood above all: Sutton, the smiley wide receiver who makes one play per day that makes you go hmmmm. Case Keenum, who was just OK on Saturday, should unload at least two deep balls in every game intended for Sutton.
Sutton is so big and tall the defender often has no option aside from yanking him down to the turf. That's a penalty, and Sutton drew another healthy pass interference penalty Saturday.
"When he runs (deep), it's going to be a catch or a foul," Joseph said.
Sutton's nickname could be "pi" — the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter (his catch radius is enormous) — and because he's bound to draw so many flags for P.I. The Broncos can use Sutton this season like they used young Julius Thomas, a red-zone mismatch every Sunday. Sutton will develop into much more.
The Broncos' silly tradition of rookie haircuts needs to go. It's dumb, not to mention divisive.
But these rookies? They must stay and play.