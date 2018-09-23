Three thoughts from Paul Klee as the Broncos play at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday:
Home is where ... the headache is?
Can’t say I’ve ever covered anything like the NFL rise of Phillip Lindsay. Thursday afternoon, 22 members of the media smothered his locker space at UCHealth Training Center. Earlier in the week, Lindsay earned an invitation onto ESPN’s Mike & Mike. And that’s not to mention how Lindsay continues to do Lindsay things, taking an afternoon off to hang out with the varsity football team at Denver West. Colorado sticks with Colorado. "I tried getting a Phillip Lindsay (jersey), but they haven’t started making them yet,” Rockies ace and Thomas Jefferson grad Kyle Freeland told me. Here’s the concern: being a local guy who hits it big with the hometown club is a heavy weight to shoulder. While Freeland chooses to spend offseasons in Scottsdale — due to the elite facilities afforded the Rockies — time away from the added pressure and demands is a must. Two games of media demands, autograph seekers and ticket requests is much different than 16 games of the same. I expect the Broncos will be careful with Lindsay — both in terms of trimming his time on special teams and how often he’s asked to represent the organization in a public space. “He’s handled it perfectly,” said Broncos PR guru Patrick Smyth. "He's so humble.” Go, Phil, go. From undrafted afterthought to the NFL’s third-leading rusher? Don’t pinch him.
Legal sports gambling will change the NFL for good
Brandon McManus is a man of the people. If he’s not blogging about his culinary favorites, he’s attending the ESPYs with Von Miller. More proof arrived last week when a glitch in FanDuel’s computers posted erroneous odds on the Broncos-Raiders game — a game in which McManus kicked the winning field goal. One New Jersey man placed a $110 bet (at 750-to-1 odds!) on the Broncos to win. They won, and FanDuel eventually paid off its debt: $82,000. Hey, kickers have free time. And McManus took notice of the unusual situation. "If that’s what the computers said, they should have to pay them,” McManus told me. Agreed, and the incident also showed how sports all over are going to change once sports gambling goes mainstream. Imagine the negative outcry if McManus whiffs a field goal that turns a gambling win into a loss. Athletes are going to be targets on social media more than ever. “I already see it with fantasy football every week,” said McManus. “It’s going to be even more crazy than it already is.” But you won’t hear McManus complaining about a little blowback. “Not a big deal,” he said.
The Demaryius Thomas question
Sorry, Vance Joseph haters. (And if my inbox is an indication there are a lot of you.) He knows more football than most will know in a lifetime. But everyone has access to history. And history shows sentiment is often a losing game plan. When Nick Saban switched from incumbent Jalen Hurts to smooth operator Tua Tagovailoa, the Grumpy Gus coach set sentiment aside and rolled with the better player. When Bill Belichick thinks Wes Welker or Jamie Collins aren’t worth the cash, he shows them the front door. That brings us to Demaryius Thomas. There’s never been an all-time Bronco who polarizes Broncos Country more than the future Ring of Famer. Four drops in two games had Mile High rolling 153,000 eyeballs in unison. What’s tough to quantify is how “DT” stays after every practice to work with Courtland Sutton and the rookies. Here’s how Joseph should go about handling a delicate situation: the Broncos need Demaryius Thomas at Baltimore and should keep his role as WR2 — at least for this game. The Ravens aren’t like other teams and will try to bully the Broncos. Thomas has stood up to the Seahawks in their heyday and the Patriots at their clutch-and-grab best. Sunday, the Broncos can use a man who’s seen it all in an eight-year, two-Super Bowl career. But if the drops continue and stall the offense, Joseph should shadow the best coaches in the game: set sentiment aside and tell Sutton to grab his helmet.