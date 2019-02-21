DENVER • The state wrestling tournament is its own unique thing. It’s duallys double-parked in the Pepsi Center parking lots. It’s motivational T-shirts the athletes really, truly take to heart.
“Believe” ... “No Excuse Zone” ... “Bulldogs Dream Big ...”
It’s finding a kid like Brady Hankin. They pop, kids like him. He’s a 106-pounder from Woodland Park, a bleached-blond ball of fire in a onesie. Brady’s 28-1 as a freshman and that pops, too. Five minutes into our friendship and Brady’s talking about state titles and national titles and I’m nodding, Yep, those things are going to happen for this kid. That much passion from a 15-year-old can’t be wrong.
“It’s really all I think about,” Brady says. “Wrestling.”
And all I can think about lately is Woodland Park, and what happened to Kelsey Berreth. It’s sad, evil, heartbreaking. Can’t stop thinking about her family and especially the little girl. Tragic, all of it, and that’s not the Woodland Park I know. The real Woodland Park is a gift. It’s the friendly folks over at the South Platte Fly Shop and, this one time, a large man in a small apron grilling up cheeseburgers for random strangers July 4. That’s Woodland Park.
After meeting its wrestlers on the first day of state, they are definitely Woodland Park. The Panthers brought six kids to the big show, their most ever: Hankin, Zach Dooley, Colton Simonis, Brad Conlin, Cole Gray and Jacob Garner. How does Woodland Park take six to state? Starts with Keith Sieracki, the coach, and will continue a while with Brady, the freshman.
Keep a close eye on this pair over the next few years. Couple of guys tossed around “four-peat.”
Sieracki was a two-time Olympic qualifier in Greco-Roman wrestling and, if not for Google, you’d never know it. This guy won four U.S. national titles, and Thursday as a high school coach he was more nervous than his Olympic qualifying days. “I’m a wreck,” he said with a laugh, twisting a water bottle into a Slinky. He’s coached this group of powerhouse wrestlers since all but one were in the fifth or sixth grade. Sieracki and his wife have three boys at home — 11, 8 and 4 — and a dozen more on the mat.
“You spend that much time together through the years,” Sieracki says, “And it’s all one family.”
Sieracki arrived at Woodland Park eight years ago despite offers from bigger, well-established programs in Colorado Springs. Why? He saw a program that could use a helping hand, and he knew a guy.
“They had struggled here for a little while,” Sieracki said. “I loved the idea of building a program from the ground up, see where we could take it. I wanted to see if we could do it.”
They’re doing it, and no one at the 106-pound level has done it better than Class 3A’s Brady Hankin.
“I’ve watched his videos from when Coach was wrestling,” the kid tells me.
And?
“Whoaaa. He was good.”
It’s not just Sieracki who’s building Woodland Park into a state tournament regular. Their matches are a Dad field trip. “One coach for every wrestler,” says Casey Hankin, Brady’s dad.
When you’re a fourth-generation wrestler, the sport sticks. Brady’s great-grandfather (John Hankin), grandfather (Frank Hankin) and father (Casey) were accomplished wrestlers, and Brady dreams of wrestling at Penn State and beyond. “The Olympics,” he says. He studies film every night and has studied the film of his only loss, to a Class 5A opponent, “more times than I count.” Brady loathes losing, a good place to start.
But don’t take my word for it. All I had to go off was the 20 seconds it took Brady to pin his first opponent at state. Take that of Sieracki, the six-time Armed Forces champ after 21 years in the Army.
“I don’t want to jinx him or anything going in here, but if Brady does what he’s been doing all year, I don’t see any reason he can’t be a four-time state champion,” Sieracki says.
Four guys at this state meet are gunning for title No. 4 — Ponderosa’s Cohl Schultz, Greeley Central’s Andrew Alirez, Pomona’s Theorius Robinson and Pueblo County’s Brendon Garcia. Only 21 have pulled it off in Colorado.
“And there’s a lot of luck involved. You’ve got to stay healthy, not grow from 106 to 145, all that,” Sieracki says. “But the kid has timing and fundamentals that are almost unheard of at his age. He’s talented, and he’s driven to be great.”
Credit Brady and his parents, Sieracki says. And credit Woodland Park wrestling. At the state tournament the Panthers are now their own thing.