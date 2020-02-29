FORT COLLINS — How he does it, I’m not sure.
But the way Dave Pilipovich has maintained his trademark optimism and positivity says all you need to know about the Air Force coach.
Maybe 5 minutes after Colorado State dealt his Air Force squad an 87-74 defeat here Saturday, 'Coach P' emerged from the locker room with a forced smile. He bragged on Lavelle Scottie, who had 20 points and soon will be the first member of his family to graduate college. He talked up guard AJ Walker. He credited the rival Rams, which couldn’t be easy after CSU full-court pressed Air Force while up 25 points last year.
“Boy, they could be pretty good down the road,” Pilipovich said.
See, Coach P never makes it about Coach P. Now his future at Air Force is in the hands of athletic director Nathan Pine, who must decide if Pilipovich’s tenure will continue into a ninth season in 2020-21. Air Force is 11-18, 5-13 in the Mountain West, and Pilipovich seemed to know before I asked, this question was coming: Does he expect to be back?
“I hope to be. Will we tweak some things? Yes. Will we do some things different? Yes,” Pilipovich said in a quiet tunnel inside Moby Arena. “But it’s a fair question. You have a job to do, just like I do. And I’d love to be back. I would. I hope to be.”
If it were up to me, I would keep Pilipovich. He’s attempting to win in unwinnable circumstances in the toughest job in college basketball. But no matter who’s running the show, the academy’s commitment to basketball must change.
You can’t win there when things are the way they are. A flooded locker room, victim of a busted pipe in the upstairs bathroom. School buses to the airport. Only two "buy" games on the nonconference schedule. (For reference, Jeff Bzdelik had eight or nine in his final season.) They need an entirely new court at Clune Arena.
Come on, guys. How about a little help over here?
But I get it. I get that wins and losses matter, and this was the season when Air Force was supposed to make a move. This was the season when Air Force came off a sixth-place finish and returned all five starters. That includes Scottie, an academy all-timer, whose 126th game Saturday set a school record. This was the season.
And it didn’t happen. The Falcons, who were picked eighth in the league, are locked into the 8-9 game Wednesday at the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas. Not what they envisioned.
And Pilipovich said he isn’t certain if that’s enough to save his job at the academy.
“What I’ll remember about this group (of seniors) is they all came in from different backgrounds. They blended and became friends instantly,” Pilipovich said. “They accepted and embraced the challenges of the academy. At times, we didn’t know if they would stay there. And they did, through everything.”
You must frame the Air Force job in a different light than Boise State, San Diego State or New Mexico. It’s all relative at the academy. This is Air Force’s 39th season in a hoops conference. It has finished with a conference win percentage under .220 in 20 seasons. None of those 20 awful seasons came under Pilipovich. Coach P’s Falcons haven’t been really good, but they haven’t been really bad, either.
Five of the top 12 seasons in program history — based on conference winning percentage — came under Pilipovich. You can’t compare the Air Force job against its peers. You must compare it to the program's own history. There, he’s been just fine.
Pilipovich is a good man first, a coach second. He views Air Force basketball in the correct sense, as a reprieve from the demands of life at a service academy. When star-in-waiting guard Matt Mooney stood in the doorway of Pilipovich’s office to announce he would transfer, Pilipovich didn’t argue. He offered his support. When Scottie once told the coach he’d be late to practice, in order to deal with a terribly difficult family situation, Coach P told him, "Family comes first. Take all the time you need."
“He’s been there as in someone I can talk to and how things are going back home,” Scottie told me Saturday. “He’s been extremely supportive of me through these years. I’ll never forget that. I appreciate that.”
CSU rained in seven 3-pointers in the first half Saturday and finished with 13 3s. The Falcons were shot, emotionally and physically, and never were in this one. Walker had 15 points, Ryan Swan had 12 points before fouling out, and CSU guard Kendle Moore played the sniper role with 21 points on seven 3-pointers.
“Just couldn’t get anything consistent going,” Pilipovich said.
Air Force basketball won’t get anything going without a greater commitment to the program — no matter if it’s Pilipovich, Georgia assistant coach Joe Scott or, shoot, academy alum Gregg Popovich running the show. You can’t win there when things are the way they are.