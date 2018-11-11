DENVER • The jokes with Joker are over. He’s all brief and coarse answers now, rarely glancing up, a jaded NBA veteran in a joyful 23-year-old’s body.
This was supposed to happen four or five years from now, like it would happen with most folks tired of having cameras shoved in their face. Here, take Sunday night, in a silent locker room after a 121-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Looking like he’d rather be stuck in line at the DMV, funny-man-turned-businessman Nikola Jokic was asked for his take on the losing matter.
“We turned the ball over and didn’t make shots,” Jokic replied quietly.
And how does one go about fixing such a dilemma?
“Don’t turn the ball over and make shots.”
They grow up so fast, right? After a rip-roaring 9-1 start to the season, the Nuggets have lost three straight games. Hold the freak-out bus, because they’re going to be just fine.
But I get the distinct feeling it’s also going to be different around here for the Nuggets from now on. The carefree operation that felt like a mid-major college program rising into the Top 10 with a bunch of diamond-in-the-rough recruits is moping around like the University of Kentucky when the mighty ‘Cats do the unthinkable (gasp!) and fall out of the Top 25.
Oh, the Nuggets are playing hard. Really hard, and it’s the best thing they do. But instead of playing with no worries, like they’re not the second-youngest NBA team or something, the Nuggets are slumping along like the apocalypse lurks around the corner, behind the next defeat. Yes, the $200 million in deals to Jokic and Will Barton bumped expectations. That’s a new burden to which this group has never been exposed. Sure, everybody knows it’s a playoffs-or-bust season. But they’re not closing games they usually close, and it appeared from my perch in Section 126 that the Nuggets are simply afraid to make a mistake — on the court or off, in Jokic’s case.
That’s no way to go about life, is it? Plus, and this is the catch: the Nuggets aren’t as good at winning games when they grumble around like a huddle of Grumpy Guses. The first thing Malik Beasley asked me when he arrived in Colorado was, “How are the golf courses here?” (Fantastic, and the extra 15 yards makes you feel great about yourself.) The chats between Barton and Jokic are a laugh a minute, and I even saw Paul Millsap smile once.
These days the Nuggets are tightening up and crumbling in crunch time against the Nets on Friday and the Bucks on Sunday, and the latter was so much fun it had me feeling guilty I didn’t buy a ticket. Thirty-five three-pointers between them? Jokic vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s somehow also 23? Ten more years of this, please.
Action ball is back at Pepsi Center. And us hoopheads seem to be enjoying it more than the basketball team that’s 9-4. Difference is, the Bucks look like an outfit that knows it’s good enough to win a conference championship.
“We don’t want to be a good team,” Antetokounmpo said in the winning locker room. “We want to be a great team.”
The Nuggets look like a team that desires the same but is pressing and stressing over how to make it happen. Nothing wrong with that. But you could see when Jokic fumbled away a silly turnover in the lane with 2 minutes left that each mistake strikes him as the end of days. His body language is a curse word.
And Jokic needs to snap out of this funk that’s more of a mood funk than a basketball funk. Big fella took only seven shots after the first quarter. That led Antetokounmpo to divulge the Bucks knew Joker hasn’t been a shooting threat lately: “He wants to (be a) playmaker,” a sign the book’s out on the recent Jokic. Still had 20 points, because he’s that good.
But goodness this will be a long 82-game season if Jokic continues to scowl over the incident in Chicago for which he was fined, or for that silly turnover we were talking about. Know what changed my perspective on the losing matter? There were three military men honored as a salute to Veteran’s Day on Sunday. Let me tell you about the one who also sat in Section 126. Master Sgt. Marvin Olsen was an Air Force man stationed at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked in 1941. Earned a Purple Heart, still rocks a formidable leather bomber jacket the rest of us couldn’t pull off, lives in Denver.
What I’m saying is Mr. Olsen’s seen some stuff, and the bad stuff was a lot worse than the Nuggets loss he applauded through on Sunday. Gave everyone around me goosebumps when about 14,000 Coloradans applauded back.
Right now the Nuggets are playing as if they have a real job. They’re better when they remember it’s a game. Everybody messes up from time to time. Learn from it. Move forward.