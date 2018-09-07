DENVER • When Colorado’s own Phillip Lindsay scores a touchdown for the Broncos in the No. 30 jersey that Terrell Davis carried to the Hall of Fame, Lindsay should give the Mile High Salute.
The South High Rebels will salute back.
As we scouted the Rebels varsity practicing on the rain-soaked, grungy field turf on the south side of the almost-century-old campus, sophomore Bryce Jones, who plays Lindsay’s position of running back, agreed: “Give ‘em the Salute! Do it just like TD. That’s my guy, TD. Terrell Davis was my favorite player. Phil having that number, I’ll have to get one of those. I mean, he went here.”
He went here, and these guys go here.
“It gives me a sense of hope, you know?” said Isaiah Acosta, a senior lineman. “If he can do it, that makes me think I can do it.”
What Phil Lindsay means to the Broncos is no match for what he means to the kids of South. The undrafted NFL rookie is Colorado at its relentless, stubborn, fearless best. Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, Lindsay will become the 17th football player to play a game at the high school, college and NFL level in Colorado. For the millions watching the season opener that’s merely another in a sea of stats.
For the 15-, 16- and 17-year-old football players I met this week as they blocked, tackled and hustled under the caring eye of coach Ryan Marini and a steady downpour on the South practice field, it’s their own dreams being realized in real time.
“He’s one of us, and here he is playing at all three levels in our home state. Come on, man, that’s just crazy,” said Nejon McCray, a senior defensive end, plucking black bits of the field turf from his purple-and-white Rebels jersey. “It gives us kids something to believe in, to know we can do that. To go to the same school as a guy like that, it’s crazy.”
“Football is what I love, so I want to play in the NFL,” said Martin Jiple, a sophomore wide receiver. “So it’s like you can do that because he did it.”
The first classes at South took place in 1893 in a spot that’s now Grant Middle School, on the corner of Mexico and Washington, in the Platte Park neighborhood where I grew up. The school upgraded to its current location in the 1920s. The “new” building long ago was designated as a national landmark — like the Brooklyn Bridge, Library of Congress and Chilkoot Trail. To these kids, the addition of Lindsay to the Broncos’ 53-man roster was a national holiday.
“It was all over Facebook, all over Twitter. Soon as he made it, I swear, everybody started going harder that day in practice. The energy changed that day,” Jones said. “Just knowing that he came out of an inner-city school, it just makes us know that we can actually go somewhere. Sometimes you think we can’t do that because we don’t go to one of those rich, toddy schools like Valor or (Cherry) Creek. It makes feel, like, let’s get this going! I can make it like he did.”
The Lindsay contingent that built South into the city’s premier high school football program is no longer here. Coach Tony Lindsay Sr., Tony Lindsay Jr., Gabe Lindsay and ex-Bronco Tatum Bell have moved on to recreate the success at Far Northeast High — formerly known as Montbello — where a system based on old-fashioned discipline and blue-collar hard work is certain to thrive.
“Half that stadium is going to be Phillip fans on Sunday! That’s what’s up,” Tony Sr. said on Friday with a booming laugh. “I’m going to have to get me a Phillip Lindsay shirt.”
Just as the Lindsay clan shadowed their brothers’ lead, kids here are following Phillip’s.
“We all lived football. And that’s the truth: you have to live it. If I would’ve been a gangster, my brother would’ve been a gangster. But we’re football players, and so we were all football players,” Tony Sr. said. “It’s about what you see and know. It takes a village, you know?”
His village is watching its favorite son. Can’t you just hear it now, inside Mile High on Sunday?
Touchdown, Broncos! No. 30, Phillip Lindsay!
Salute.
