LANDOVER, Md. — The Broncos should be much better than they were a year ago. Yes, it’s a low bar after 5-11 — how could it be any worse? — but I’m certain they should be better.
“If Pat (Bowlen, Hall of Fame-bound owner) was here he’d tell you we’d be 19-0,” CEO and president Joe Ellis said with a laugh during the team’s 29-17 preseason win over the Redskins at mostly empty FedEx Field.
OK, not that much better. But better. And quite a bit better. Far as I can tell after training camp and three pretend games with limited action from the starters, the Broncos are better at quarterback (a little), running back (a lot), wide receiver (a ton), tight end, on the offensive line, safety, pass rush and punter. Brandon McManus crushed a pair 50-yarders on Friday, so they’re good at kicker. There’s a dip at linebacker, where it sure looks like lightweight Brandon Marshall is being shoved around at 220-ish pounds, and the depth at cornerback ranks as the No. 1 worry.
But here’s the real reason to feel confident — not great, or absolutely sure, just confident — that this season won’t be the 2017 disaster played on repeat. As star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. adjusted the icy bling around his neck in the lens of a TV camera, I couldn’t recall the last time a member of the defense used the word “excited” when asked about the offense.
Telling you, it’s been years.
“We’re excited. We know if we get stops and give them the ball back, we know they can put up points any time,” Harris told me.
Hey, beats the alternative, which wasn’t fun at all. By the time "Hail to the Redskins" interrupted "Jock Jams" on the loudspeakers, there were maybe 10,000 folks left in the sticky, humid night. A couple wore Chad Kelly jerseys, a gutsy and bold purchase, and "Swag" took over for Keenum in the third quarter. The first-team offense was all kinds of diverse in building a 17-3 lead against Washington's starters.
“We played with good rhythm tonight,” Vance Joseph said.
Heaven knows there was a lot to like on Friday night in a rare east coast preseason game for the Broncos. When’s the last time a Broncos offense clicked like it clicked in the first half? The Cowboys game in Week 2, almost a full year ago? Swoooosh. There goes Emmanuel Sanders for 75 rushing/passing yards on a single drive. Catch him if you can. Boom! There’s Royce Freeman with a rugged 24-yard sprint to the end zone, the rookie’s third touchdown of the preseason, and there should be no question about the starting running back in Week 1. (Hint: it's “Rolls” Royce.) Thump, thump. There’s Courtland Sutton with two more go-go-gadget catches to lead the first-teamers. Good luck tackling that guy in a few years. Or this one.
"Coach shows us numbers all the time about the correlation between turnovers and losing games," said Sutton, whose first-team offense committed zero turnovers in the preseason.
See, the Broncos should be much better than a year ago.
Should.
"I always feel like I belong," said inspirational utility man Phillip Lindsay after the proud Colorado native turned heads yet again with an 18-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter.
Do the Broncos belong in the Super Bowl conversation? Come on now. Let’s not get weird.
But there are enough playmakers — “Juice,” Joseph calls it — to make you think the red-zone issues that have plagued the offense for years should be a thing of the past. Speaking of, on a trip through the wondrous National Archives in neighboring Washington D.C., I learned that founding father Thomas Jefferson bred geese to ensure an ample supply of quill pens. How about that?
What I learned about the Broncos this August is that this should be a potent offense.
No, it’s not Peyton Manning’s 2013 masterpiece. Hold your horse heads. But if Sanders, Sutton, Freeman, Keenum, Lindsay, Demaryius Thomas, DaeSean Hamilton and Tight End By Committee can’t score enough points to flirt with the postseason, at least, there should be one of those federal investigations over by the National Mall. The Broncos lack quality depth. Their top-end talent appears good to go for Week 1.
"When everybody wants the ball, that's a good place to be," said Keenum, who was 12-of-18 for 148 passing yards while playing the first half.
There was one sequence that should — there's that word again — inject optimism in Broncos Country. Just as it was about to get the hook for the night, Keenum's offense faced a third-and-15 deep in their own territory. Four snaps and 80 yards later, Sanders was chillin' in the end zone with a sweet touchdown.
"Nice performance tonight," Joseph said.
One that should be a precursor to an enjoyable, winning season that flirts with the playoffs.
Should.