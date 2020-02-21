DENVER — His perfect record suddenly and painfully imperfect, 24-1, Jake Hamilton collapsed into a stairwell. His face hovered just above the cold, hard Pepsi Center concrete, limbs limp.

The state wrestling tournament is a blast ... until you lose.

Maybe it was the weight of those 100 pushups, 100 situps, 50 burpies he’s used as a bedtime story every night since November, or the yogurt lunches he munched at Colorado Springs Christian to cut weight. Maybe it was the torn MCL in one leg, the tibia he can wiggle back and forth in the other. Whatever it was, his first loss of the season, as Class 3A's favorite at 145 pounds, hit hard.

"I'll probably never forget it," he said.

Then, later on, something else a kid will never forget happened. Something out of the movies.

Henry Cejudo threw an arm around him. Yes, that Henry Cejudo. “Triple C” bobbed and weaved through a sea of singlets at Pepsi Center and delivered a message to a 17-year-old in the dumps.

“Adversity,” Henry told Jake. “That’s what life’s about, man. Overcoming adversity.”

There’s something about losing that builds a winner. Take it from one of the most accomplished winners Colorado’s ever seen.

“Jake’s a senior, right?” Cejudo asked.

Yep. His final year.

“Damn,” Cejudo told The Gazette Friday night. “But you know, watch him now. Watch his next match. Watch how he performs. There’s going to be a little chip on your shoulder. You don’t get to where he got without a chip on your shoulder.

"Now it’s going to grow. And the next best thing for him now is winning that bronze. I know he has an injury and whatnot, but I told him that bronze (medal) will mean more than the state title because the state title is over now. Now go catch the next best thing. It’s going to teach him about life. Even though he’s injured, that’s what wrestling’s all about. It’s about overcoming adversity. It’s overcoming odds.”

We attach Cejudo to winning. Guys like that don’t lose, and when they do somebody else surely made a mistake. Olympic gold, two UFC title belts and, back before Dana White signed him to a hefty UFC deal, a two-time state champ at Coronado.

But here’s a little secret courtesy of Cejudo’s mentor, Colorado Springs Christian wrestling coach David Hurtado: “Losing was a motivator. He’s never lost to the same guy twice.”

It was that way when Matt Azevedo pinned Cejudo at the 2008 U.S. Nationals.

“Henry chased him to the next tournament,” Hurtado said. “Went hunting.”

It was that way on any of the rare occasions defeat weaseled into Cejudo’s corner.

“You better get him when you can,” Hurtado said. “You’re not getting him again.”

Hamilton got to know Cejudo when Hurtado, their mutual coach, took the CSCS squad to Arizona for a trip to Cejudo’s home. Jake took a long look at Henry’s gold medal, soaked in the UFC Flyweight title belt hung in the living room.

“That was before Henry won the second one (this time as a bantamweight),” Hamilton said.

And that was when Cejudo gifted Hamilton with the kid's prized wrestling possession, a makeshift contract signed by Cejudo, Hamilton and Hurtado. Cejudo assigned Hamilton to scribble down a game plan: his goals, and what he would cut out to get there. His goal was to place at state as a junior, win it as a senior.

“Skipped out on friends going to Dutch Bros.,” said Hamilton, who taped the contract to his bathroom mirror. “Had to get that extra lift in after school.”

Five-hour practice sessions and workouts helped Hamilton breeze through the season without allowing a takedown. Winning state provided his tunnel vision, right up until Fort Morgan’s Cael Langford, who had 10 losses to Hamilton’s none, stunned the field with a 6-2 decision in the quarterfinals.

"Hadn't really seen him before,” Langford said. “All I knew about him is was he was 24-0.”

Cejudo tried to keep a low profile. But his arrival on the mats at the state wrestling tournament was like Tiger Woods hitting range balls at Patty Jewett. A woman in the front row mouthed, “Is that... Triple C?” Kids in singlets somehow produced iPhones for Instagram. Eyes bulged.

“Surreal to say I know him a little,” Hamilton said. “I mean, it's Henry Cejudo.”

And on the worst day of a 17-year-old's sports career, a great winner taught a priceless lesson.

It was about losing.