DENVER — Just 12 minutes prior to tipoff Sunday afternoon at Pepsi Center, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray spotted his old running mate, Malik Beasley. It was like two long-lost brothers had been reunited after decades apart.
“Yeahhh, boy!” Murray shouted as he embraced Beasley in one serious man-hug.
His former teammates appreciate Beasley, who was traded to Minnesota three weeks ago and returned Sunday in a 128-116 Nuggets win. He was a real one in four seasons here, a hard-working scorer caught up in a numbers game.
And while it says here the Nuggets made a mistake in trading Beasley, who's already a fan favorite in Minnesota, the complete returns won’t be known until the postseason rolls around. Stand by.
Beasley’s wired as a scorer. He’s had 23, 15, 28, 27 and 17 points with Minnesota. He scored 17 Sunday. The Nuggets last year saw a 3-2 series lead against Portland disappear when they shot 12 for 32 (38.4 percent) and 2 for 19 (9.5 percent) from 3 in Games 6 and 7. A memorable season came to a crummy end when they couldn't shoot straight.
If outside shooting again becomes an issue in the playoffs, refer back to this trade deadline.
"It had nothing to do with them being good enough or being not good enough," coach Michael Malone said of the trade that sent Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez to the division-rival Timberwolves. "It's when you have a roster that went to the Western Conference semifinals last year and has great expectations this year, it just made it a little bit harder to get the minutes those guys were wanting."
Truth is, I'm biased on the Beasley situation. If the Nuggets had offered me a seat in the war room, I wouldn’t need it. I’d stand on the table to keep Beasley, whose work ethic and talent I've long admired. But I also can appreciate the Nuggets have chosen a blueprint and are going all-in on it: defense (opting for Gary Harris over Beasley) and Nikola Jokic, who, they believe, can generate offense in his sleep.
The Nuggets front office believes Jokic is one of the top-three players in the world, if not No. 1. No argument here. It's Jokic who has the Nuggets positioned at No. 2 in the West, trailing only LeBron James and the Lakers.
Sunday, the Nuggets were shooting 100 percent from the field with much of the first quarter already completed. It sure helps things run smoothly when there's a magician in the middle.
“I said, ‘Jeez, this is amazing,’” Malone said afterward.
Still, Jokic is going to need some help, and by help I mean Gary Harris. Harris, the veteran shooting guard, has been a couple of notches below bad. Entering Sunday, Harris had 48 points in the entire month of February; Beasley had 93 in four games with the T-Wolves. If the Nuggets are to advance past the first round of the playoffs, let alone repeat their trip in the Western Conference semifinals, Harris must escape his own head and begin to make shots.
“We know we can’t be the team we want to be without Gary being Gary,” Malone said.
The Nuggets went all-in on Malone’s pride and joy, defense. That's true in the big picture, where they opted for the above-average defender in Harris over the microwave scorer in Beasley. And it's true in the small picture, in the game Sunday, where they played scorer Michael Porter Jr., who sometimes gets lost on defense, fewer than 10 minutes in a blowout victory.
“I’ve got to find a way to get Michael Porter going,” Malone said.
Can defense-plus-Joker carry these Nuggets to the Western Conference finals?
Depends. Depends on Harris relocating his shot. Depends on their willingness to live through Porter's rookie mistakes. Depends if trading Beasley turns into a positive, or one forgettable mistake.