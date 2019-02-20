DENVER — The Carolina Hurricanes are shake-shake-shaking up hockey's unwritten code of stoicism.
Have you seen these crazy kids? The 'Canes celebrate wins by busting out a choreographed act on home ice, from the “Home Run Trot” to “Duck-Duck-Goose," a personal favorite. It’s one of the best things cookin' in sports, if you ask me, the worst thing since the NHL strike, if you ask Don Cherry.
“Bunch of jerks,” scolded Cherry, the technicolored hockey analyst.
So it begged asking the local club: Any chance the Avs rile up Pepsi Center with a team celly of their own?
“I don’t think it’s going to happen here. Maybe someday, but I don’t think it’s going to happen this year,” winger Mikko Rantanen told me Wednesday. “I’ll let this guy, Landy (captain Gabe Landeskog), take care of that.”
Bummer. But we get it. Tough guys, tradition, all that. Besides, you know what's better than a dance routine with an audience of 17,000?
Hope. Quite suddenly there’s optimism in the Avs' training room. Shoot, even Nathan MacKinnon cracked a smile. ("With these wins we're feeling better and better," he said.) Doggone it, there’s a winning streak — their first since November, if you can believe that. The Avs smacked the Jets 7-1 Wednesday before a sleepy crowd at Pepsi Center, a couple of days after the Avs beat the Knights.
“I think we're trending in the right direction,” Landeskog said afterward.
"Feels good," Tyson Jost added.
Sure does. Feels real good. By moving and shaking their lineup card, the Avalanche have accomplished a couple of things. They’ve injected life into a season that was heading straight down the tubes after nine losses in 11 games. And they’ve given life to the notion they should be buyers before Monday’s trade deadline: look what happens when the scoring talent on the MacKinnon-Landeskog-Rantanen line is spread throughout the card. Sure, it’s doubtful general manager Joe Sakic pulls the trigger on a move for another forward.
While this Avs team is good enough to steal a playoff spot in a sloggy Western Conference, the difference between the big boys in the West and the bottom half of the West has rarely been more extreme. One addition won’t bridge it. The Avs should stand pat at the deadline and hope this streak is a sign of more goodness to come.
Somehow, someway, the Avs are in a wild-card spot after flooring the Jets. It’s a miracle.
When the game started Wednesday, Pepsi Center was so quiet that conversations carried between sections. One well-hydrated superfan shouted “Kick his (butt), seabass!” and turned heads three sections over. But the Avs got the crowd going with the kind of offense and goaltending that suggests they've found something: seven different forwards scored for the Avalanche, and Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots and looked comfy doing it. Hmmm.
"Every time I drop the lineup that's what I'm hoping for," coach Jared Bednar said.
There will be no postgame celebrations like they've been brewing up over in Carolina.
“I don’t mind it. I think it’s good for the fans, first of all. The fans probably like it. They probably get more people to the game, too, because the people know if they win they’re going to do some funny things,” Rantanen said. “I don’t mind it at all. It’s their thing.”
Suddenly there's a thing in Colorado. The Avs are alive.