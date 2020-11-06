DENVER — When I think of Broncos vs. Falcons, I think of the Mile High Salute and the Dirty Bird. I think of a juggernaut Broncos outfit vs. a powerhouse Falcons squad, 14-2 vs. 14-2.
I think of Super Bowl XXXIII on Jan. 31, 1999.
I think of Dan Reeves.
In recent days, Reeves was at his Atlanta-area home tracking 2020 presidential election results on TV. Sunday, he’ll watch his Broncos again meet his Falcons inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“Politics is a lot like coaching,” Reeves told me over the phone. “Everybody knows how to do your job better than you do.”
As elections go, Dan Reeves long ago should have been voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His nine Super Bowls — as a Cowboys player and Cowboys, Broncos, Giants and Falcons coach — are second in NFL history to Bill Belichick. But that is neither here nor there. Reeves was a Southern gentleman to talk Broncos-Falcons with us.
“I watch games now and then. I watch the teams I was associated with and the coaches I was associated with. It’s still the greatest sport to watch. I just don’t talk about it a lot,” Reeves said.
“I sit there just like everybody else and say , ‘Golly, that was the dumbest call.’ But I did the same thing when I was a coach, watching film the next day. Coaches are hard on themselves.”
Reeves spent 38 years in the NFL.
Vic Fangio has some catching up to do.
From 1981 to 1992, Reeves coached the Broncos to 110 regular-season wins (9.1 per year), a 7-6 record in the playoffs and three Super Bowls. Only Mike Shanahan won more often here. From 1997 to 2003, Reeves coached the Falcons to 52 wins (three in the playoffs) and a franchise-record 14 wins and the Super Bowl in 1999. There, he lost to the John Elway and the Broncos, who, in that particular season, were the all-time best versions of themselves, going 17-2 and winning every game in which their best players played. They won three playoff games by an average score of 31-10.
Over two decades later — hard to believe — Reeves reflected on Broncos 34, Falcons 19.
“That Broncos team, they were a great football team. There is no denying that. The fact that I was on the other side I didn’t feel quite as excited as they were,” Reeves said with a laugh. “But I was. I really was. I was happy for John, in particular. That’s what I think about now. Quarterbacks are the one they point the finger at — more so than the head coach. John certainly deserved that time.”
Reeves is 76. He plays golf when the weather’s friendly and his knee and hip replacements grant permission. (Six weeks before that Super Bowl, Reeves underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery.) I loved talking with the coach, who said, “I’ve been fortunate to have good health.”
“Growing old ain’t for sissies, that’s for sure,” he said.
The youth and zip of the game’s next great quarterbacks have caught Reeves’ eye. Among them are Patrick Mahomes, a reasonable comp for Elway, and Kyler Murray, a reboot of Michael Vick.
“I look at some of the great quarterbacks that I had — the Elways, the Vicks. They come along, do things you’ve never seen before, and then all the sudden they have an influence on the young kids coming along,” Reeves said. “The kids, they want to be like the guys they watch on TV.”
Reeves was the last coach to dress in coat and tie on the sideline. He got that from mentor Tom Landry, the Cowboys icon and my late grandfather’s favorite coach. But he is not reminiscing for the good ol' days. He adores and admires the new NFL.
“If you look back at it in my high school football days it is a totally different game,” says Reeves, a multi-sport star in the late 1950s, early '60s, at Americus High in Georgia. “It’s become more of a pass-oriented game. You never saw that in the '60s. It was a running game. You used to beat each other to death running all over. Then all the sudden people started to throw the ball quite a bit, and that’s what we have now.
“The game has evolved. The various rules changes were a big part of that. And quite honestly it’s for the better. For people it’s more exciting. It is. It's for the better. People enjoy seeing offensive football. You aren’t seeing a 6-3 type game like we had back in the '50s and '60s.”
These Broncos and Falcons are hunting turnarounds. Neither has regained the form of their Super Bowl teams in 2015 (Broncos) and Falcons (2016), though recent returns suggest the arrows are tilting up. The Broncos have won three of four, the Falcons two of three. The Broncos’ turnaround with Reeves, hired in 1981, and Elway, traded for in 1983, aimed the franchise upward. They were the only AFC team to appear in three Super Bowls in the '80s.
“Getting Elway almost turned it around immediately,” Reeves recalled. “Through free agency at that time you have a chance to sign players, not so much because of the money but because they wanted to have a chance to win. The first thing they look at is the quarterback.”
Soon, the conversation returned to the ongoing election and vote-counting. He is frustrated too.
“We’ve been through some tough times, but this might top them all,” Reeves said. “I pray for us. It’s the best thing you can do. We know who’s in charge, anyway. We’ll get back there.”
With more like Dan Reeves, we would.