DENVER • It hit me when Isaiah Thomas popped into a rookie’s interview at Nuggets media day and scored some laughs by feigning an answer: “Oh, I went to Kentucky! Sometimes we even went to class!”
It hit me on Monday like a Mason Plumlee screen: if someone were to request my ideal collection of characters on a Nuggets team, this would be it. This team, right here, the one that’s finally not shying away from expectations... but still gloating over a Spikeball tournament.
It would be Gary Harris breaking down the Spikeball title he won with Nikola Jokic. It would be Tyler Lydon saying they cheated. It would be the new guy, Thomas, on his third team in a year, saying, “Denver’s one of those teams you watch on NBA League Pass.” It would be the head coach flying to Serbia to trot horses at the star player’s horse farm — and then get yelled at in Serbian for trotting too fast.
“I can walk down Larimer Square and it’s like, ‘Outta the way, (jerk)!” Michael Malone said. “Then I get to Serbia, and they treat me like a king because I coach Nikola Jokic.”
It would be these 2018-19 Nuggets.
But they’ve gotta make the playoffs.
My ideal Nuggets operation would go from playoff bubble team to a top-four seed while keeping its hilarious personality. It would be Will Barton turning down more money with the Indiana Pacers to stay here in Colorado, then making sure everyone knows he’s cool with either nickname: The Thrill or Willy B. Buckets. It would be Thomas, the bombastic backup point guard, making his wife mad because he was late for dinner. The cause? Thomas couldn’t leave the locker room without first winning an argument you’d hear on barstools at the old Campus Lounge: “Klay Thompson is the second-best shooting guard in the NBA. ... these young guys just don’t know.”
It would be because these young guys aren’t so young anymore. Jokic enters his fourth NBA season when the Nuggets open against the Clippers on Oct. 17. Old head Gary Harris is in his fifth, Jamal Murray in his third. OK, so they’re still kinda young, but Nuggets ownership just spent $200 million on Jokic and Barton. Know who doesn’t want to hear the “young” word? Rhymes with Sman Smroenke.
So they’ve gotta make the playoffs.
Mostly, it would be Jokic. Big Honey’s the spoke that spins the whole wheel. He’s $150 million richer now, and the first videos of Jokic after he signed that max contract showed the 7-footer rolling down a hill and sliding on his belly across a soccer pitch. That’s the Nuggets star I want on my ideal Nuggets team.
Oh, and Jokic’s big purchase was adding a second horse to his corral and naming her Bella Marguerite.
“If it was me and I got that contract I would probably Google ‘private flights to Ibiza,’” president of basketball ops Tim Connelly said.
Joker? He flew straight to his horse farm in Serbia to brush “Dreamcatcher” and get swole (OK, that’s pushing it, but he’s never looked better) with his godfather and the Nuggets training staff. Yes, they traveled all the way to Serbia, too.
Big happy family, these Nuggets. The star pouts when the Nuggets lose, not when he doesn’t get the ball. How about that?
“I’ve never been around an elite athlete who could care less about numbers,” Connelly said.
That must change, of course. The ideal Nuggets team needs a star who knows and interacts with referees as though he’s a star. That shortcoming once led Malone to bring Jokic into his office to deliver a message: “Stop being so damn passive. We need you to be our best player.”
The ideal Nuggets team would have the best-passing center the NBA has seen and a gang of able gunners around him. It would score like it comes easy. It would defend when it needs to.
“We can’t get much worse (on defense),” Malone said.
It would have a stat sheet where the top three scorers are 24 or younger. It would have a point guard in Jamal Murray who plays 82 games with a sports hernia and a shooting guard who toots his own horn only when he’s driving. Gary Harris said it’s failure, not success, that motivates him.
“It was hard to watch the playoffs,” he said.
It would have a first-round draft pick in Michael Porter Jr. who accepts that he should redshirt this season as he recovers from a back injury that’s worse than anyone there is willing to say.
“Right now there’s no timetable,” Porter said.
Here’s one: 2019-20.
“I feel like I fit right in,” Porter said.
It would be a former MVP candidate punching reset on his career. One who’s cool when Murray, the future, closes out games, not him. If Thomas gets healthy, who takes the last shot?
“I’m gonna take it,” he said with a laugh. “Don’t let it be in my hands.”
It would be a team that extends Malone’s contract, which is entering its final year, before the regular season. No rush. They’ll get there.
“We don’t have a bad guy in our locker room,” Malone said.
It would be that team. It’s highest-paid player would host spontaneous mini-camps at his home in Atlanta, and all but two players, both of whom had prior obligations, make sure they attend. And Paul Millsap would twist his surgically repaired wrist in all directions to prove once and for all he’s 100-percent healthy.
They’ve gotta make the playoffs.
“It’s time,” Jokic said.
It would be that Nuggets team.
