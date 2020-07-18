DENVER — Let the legend of Bol Bol breathe.
Let it sprout wings. Let it grow. Let Nuggets fanatics dream of a fantastical frontcourt that goes Michael Porter Jr. (6-foot-10)-Bol Bol (7-2)-Nikola Jokic (7-0).
Let it average 130 points on 'O' and allow 129.5 on 'D.' Let it speak to three continents in a language they all understand, basketball.
Currently in the NBA's bizarre bubble, at least in the Nuggets' corner, Bol Bol reigns as the story.
"The one guy is Bol Bol that maybe stands out ..." coach Michael Malone allowed from Orlando.
Another Nuggets source said: “When he’s fresh and ready to go, holy (expletive).”
Over a couple of cold ones inside the Disney World campus, several Nuggets players pondered how Bol Bol — the 7-2, Sudan-born prodigy who played only nine games of college ball at Oregon, slipped way down to the opportunistic Nuggets with the No. 44 overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft.
“Maybe because of how he looks (thin, listed at 220 pounds)?”
“He looks like a top-five pick.”
The Nuggets are short-handed and have had, at times, only eight healthy players for practice. (To maintain team morale, the coaching staff, including Malone, join the players in wind sprints.) An undisclosed number of Nuggets players are still in Colorado waiting for clearance after testing positive for the coronavirus. It is unknown — in this time zone or that one — if they will have a full contingent of players when the seeding round begins Aug. 1, or when the playoffs begin Aug. 17, a long time from now.
Time and tests will tell.
Photos and videos posted to the team’s social media accounts have not shown starters and rotational players Torrey Craig, Gary Harris, Monte Morris or Porter in the bubble.
But two developments, in particular, have brought grins and giggles to Denver's floor of the Gran Destino hotel: the joyful arrival of franchise center Nikola Jokic, who declined to divulge how much weight he actually lost during quarantine (“It's team policy,” Joker joked) but looks “fantastic,” according to one team source. The team is guesstimating Jokic will participate for roughly 10 minutes in an exhibition game Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.
The Nuggets are not overly concerned with the results of the exhibitions or, if they were to sip a truth serum, the results of the eight seeding games. Their primary desire is to be fully healthy and thus prepared to chase an unusual championship when it’s time for the playoffs.
“The key is to not get anybody hurt,” Malone said.
The other development to thrill the Nuggets is the practice performances of Bol. A foot injury at Oregon and the ensuing rehabilitation limited the 20-year-old to eight games in the G League, where he averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. In the NBA bubble, Bol is not running up against G Leaguers; he’s encountering burly vets Mason Plumlee, Paul Millsap and Jerami Grant — sometimes flourishing, sometimes falling. The failures are minor slip-ups. The flashes are major lightning bolts.
During one practice sequence, according to a source, Bol snatched a defensive rebound, led the fast break and assisted Jamal Murray for an easy score. In another, he lifted a soft floater from 10 feet away — at 7-2 with a 7-8 wingspan — that rattled in and out and had coaches shaking their heads at the potential unfolding before them. Bol’s fadeaway jumper and easy shooting range show the potential of "an elite, elite offensive" prospect, another source said.
It's not the first time Bol has earned that level of praise. In the 2018 Recruiting Services Consensus Index, a database of high school recruiting rankings, Bol was rated the sixth-best prospect in the U.S. — two spots below Zion Williamson. May have heard of him.
And Bol's defense?
Eh, this is too fun. Let’s focus on the offense.
The unknowns are plenty. Durability is the big one. As injury once prevented Bol from playing in the McDonald’s All-American game, injury ended his Ducks career. Another: Will he fight back when NBA bullies inevitably rough him up? Bol was not in Denver's plans for these particular playoffs. They believe in taking it slow with rookies who enter the NBA with injury histories.
Roster attrition, along with Bol’s own performance in three exhibition games, may change that time line. Regardless, Bol's return to where he belongs, the basketball court, must be a delightful development for the young man.
For it has not been an easy road to the highest level of hoops: four high schools in four years, an abbreviated stay in the Pac-12, a steep slide in the draft, finger-pointing and stares wherever he strolls. Bol lost his dad, longtime NBA player Manute Bol, when he was only 10 years old.
“It’s been a long journey,” Bol said from the Coronado Springs Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., his latest stop. “Now that I can finally practice it’s been pretty fun. It’s what I’ve been looking forward to.”
Bol would benefit greatly from an established veteran stepping forward to show him the pathway to NBA success and more money than one can imagine. The offensive talent of the 7-2 forward, who will mostly play the "3" in Wednesday’s exhibition, is undeniable. Long term, the Nuggets envision Bol at power forward complementing Jokic. That’s best-case scenario, of course. We’re all due one these days.
Limited lineup options in the bubble have Malone laughing so he won’t cry.
“If we have to play Bol Bol at point guard, we’ll play Bol Bol at point guard,” the coach said.
Why not? There's no time like bubble time.
Let the legend of Bol Bol breathe.