HOUSTON — Will Parks ripped open the shoebox like a 10-year-old kid kneeled next to a Christmas tree. His reaction to the dazzling designs on his Nike cleats warmed the artist’s heart.
“You do tattoos?” Parks asked her.
Can there be a greater testament to an artist's talent?
Her name is Breanna Berry. She’s a graduate of Aurora Central High, and Sunday at NRG Stadium the field represents her personal art gallery: 48 Broncos will wear cleats she painted as part of the “My Cause, My Cleats” campaign. It’s the singular Sunday of the season when players eschew the league’s dress code and advertise a cause that’s close to their hearts.
“Telling you,” Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson told The Gazette after seeing the cleats designed to bring awareness to his father’s disease, multiple sclerosis, “I think I might cry.”
Fifty-four Broncos requested special cleats for Sunday, the most in the NFL. Berry’s brilliant touch can be seen on kicks worn by the NBA’s Montrezl Harrell, rappers Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy and former Broncos star Demaryius Thomas. Leave it to a Colorado woman to crash the NFL’s fashion party.
“This whole process has been a dream for me,” Berry says.
Here’s an inside look at five Broncos who will bring awareness to causes central to their lives:
***
It was the week of the Broncos’ season finale last year when wide receiver Tim Patrick Jr. called his dad.
“The usual conversation,” Patrick says. “We talked before every game.”
Midway through their chat, Tim overheard his stepmom in the background: You need to tell him. His father, who for two years had battled Sarcoma, a type of cancer, had learned he had only a few days to live. Turns out, he had hours.
Tim Patrick, his father, passed away right before Denver beat the Chargers. Patrick played in the game at his father's request. He caught four passes for 48 yards, and the Broncos booked him a flight home to San Diego for his father’s services immediately after the game.
“Nothing can prepare you for losing your dad like that,” Patrick says.
Nothing can prepare a man for the tragedies Patrick has endured — all in the past year. Patrick lost his father to cancer, a cousin to a traffic accident and a grandmother to natural causes. How he’s maintained a positive outlook and his ever-present smile through tragedy after tragedy is remarkable.
Lexis, a cousin, had Sickle Cell disease. She struggled to stay awake, he says, and died in a car crash when she fell asleep at the wheel. His beloved grandmother, Ruth Patrick, passed away days before the Broncos opened training camp.
“She was my biggest fan,” he says.
“It’s not easy for me to talk about this kind of stuff,” says Patrick, a quiet figure in the Broncos locker room. “I try to be the bright spot in our family with my football. And I guess I just want people to know and see you can come back from something like this. You can move forward — if not for you, for them.”
Tim Patrick’s cleats feature the phrase “Patrick Strong.” His causes are the Sarcoma Foundation of America and Sickle Cell Disease of America.
***
The Broncos and Texans say the same thing: Atop the list of “Guys You Want On Your Team” is Kareem Jackson. He thumps opponents like he’s mad, loves teammates like they’re related.
Families struck with cancer agree, too.
Kareem was only 4 when his sister was diagnosed with Leukemia. Shari Jackson was a little thing, too, 2 years older. And he was just a kid when his mom told the kids she had breast cancer — the first time. These days Rossalyn is a two-time breast cancer survivor, and his sister is “doing really well” considering the exhaustive demands of the disease that is Leukemia.
“When you’re a kid, your first thought is: Is my Mom going to make it? Are we going to lose Mom?’” says Jackson, who played for the Texans before arriving in Colorado as a free agent. “This stuff is tough, especially when it’s your mom. It really is. You see your Mom going through chemo and all the testing and it’s hard on a kid. You just try to be there as much as possible.”
When a family member or close friend is diagnosed with cancer it affects more lives than one, Jackson said. His mission outside of football is to provide a support system and source of information for everyone affected.
“My mom is one of my best friends. We talk every other day. We’re a lot alike in that we don’t let little stuff get to us. I can’t imagine not having her around,” Jackson says. “If we can help people through my foundation — making sure women are getting their yearly checks (for example) — we’ve made a positive impact. There’s a lot that goes into it. We want to help.”
Kareem Jackson’s cleats are a pink (breast cancer awareness) and gold (Leukemia awareness) number. His cause is the Kareem Jackson Foundation.
***
He’s 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, and, at the NFL draft combine, recorded 33 reps on the 225-pound bench press. Yes, Connor McGovern is one big, bad dude on the Broncos’ offensive line.
His strongest work yet is with the special needs community in his hometown of Fargo, N.D.
“It's something I’m thinking about all the time,” McGovern says.
McGovern is at the center of a powerful movement in Fargo. There’s a gym in town called TNT Kids Fitness and Gymnastics, which is on a mission with the local special needs community. With McGovern’s famous face and willing efforts, TNT Kids Fitness and Gymnastics in April will debut the first annual “Fargo Able Games,” a Crossfit-style competition open to able-bodied and special-needs athletes alike.
McGovern says, “I absolutely can’t wait for it.”
McGovern’s work with special needs kids at Fargo Shanley and the University of Missouri made him a natural spokesman for the Fargo Able Games. Plus, his family helped build the gym.
“Whether it’s out on the field or just at home playing cards, competition has been a big part of my life. For me to be able to help a whole segment of the population... is a big thing I want to help with,” McGovern says. “The first one should be awesome.”
Connor McGovern’s cleats are rainbow-colored with a Special Olympics logo on the ankle and “Fargo Able Games” splashed across the toe. His cause is TNT Kids Fitness and Gymnastics.
***
Tuesday morning, Billy and Brooke Winn hit the gym. Billy’s a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive end for the Broncos; Brooke is a personal trainer who once earned a softball scholarship at UCLA.
“How my wife even goes to the gym sometimes blows me away,” Billy says.
Brooke was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease, at the age of 19. Due to the illness, she was unable to play college softball, a lifelong dream, and unable to pursue a nursing career, another dream. She’s 30 now and suffers from rheumatoid arthritis “from head to toe,” her husband says, and daily headaches that lead to something called “brain fog.”
NFL players often say it’s not until Friday or Saturday that their bodies feel normal again. Too much pain. For Lupus patients, Winn says, their normal is pain.
“I’ve never met anyone in my life who grinds every day like she does. OK, maybe Derek Wolfe. But other than Derek Wolfe no one grinds like my wife,” Billy says. “For most of us if we don’t feel good we just won’t go. She has to do things because it takes her mind off lupus.”
Brooke has one kidney operating at 30 percent, one at 70 percent. Billy says Brooke is his inspiration "in football and in life." His choice for "My Cause, My Cleats" was an easy one.
“My worst day ever will never compete with what she deals with on a daily basis. And she’s never going to stop fighting,” Billy says. “I challenge every single person who reads this about my wife to make themselves better in one way every single day. We’ve got it good, you know?.”
Billy Winn's cleats are purple and white. His cause is the Lupus Foundation of America.
***
Regrets? Davontae Harris has one. And it’s the driving force behind his work outside of football.
“This started for me when I got a call late one night,” Harris says.
Harris, a Broncos cornerback, was a junior at Illinois State when he learned a stepbrother had drowned to death at an apartment complex swimming pool in Wichita, Kan. Phillip Harris’ body was found the next day by maintenance workers in July 2016.
“I had only known Phillip for about five years. He was on the other side of the family, so I didn’t know he was my brother until then,” Davontae says. “When he died, I regretted not spending more time with him. I regretted not being there for him. I still wish I had built a relationship with him as his older brother.”
Who hasn’t lamented a so-so relationship with a family member that could be stronger?
Davontae Harris quickly became a favorite of veteran Chris Harris Jr., who sees great potential in the 24-year-old. Davontae goes to Chris’ home for dinner and asks questions non-stop.
Davontae’s message: embrace time with family. You never know when those moments vanish.
“Since he’s died, it’s really done two things for me,” Davontae says. “One, it’s made me want to support people who’ve had to deal with something like that. And it’s also made me realize our time with family and friends is priceless. You can never get that back or do it different when they’re gone. I want to make the biggest impact and have the best relationship that’s possible.”
Davontae Harris’ cleats are a spectacular tribute to his late stepbrother, with Phillip Harris’ smiling face painted on the outside of the right cleat. His cause is “The Wichita Kid Foundation.”