DENVER — Figures Ed McCaffrey would have the Dad jokes down.
On the day Northern Colorado football announced the signing of his son — not that son, or that son, or that son, but the other son — Coach Dad had this to say about recruiting ex-Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey to UNC: “We have a lot of kids in our program. What’s his last name?”
“Is it ‘e-r-y’ or ‘r-e-y’?”
Gets better, and by better I mean, Dad-er. On a Zoom call, the Broncos-famous UNC football coach fit right into one of those Progressive commercials. You know, the funny ones about becoming your parents: “How do I get one of those fancy (Zoom) backgrounds you have?”
This is no joke: If there is a more interesting program in Colorado at the moment, shoot me a line. First, in the two years since McCaffrey took over the FCS program, the Bears have added 24 transfers — an exceptionally high number — including FBS transfers from Michigan, Cincinnati, Duke, Washington State, Colorado and Colorado State. Second, any time you attach “McCaffrey” to a local program — high school, college, Broncos, whatever — heads turn and ears perk up. You wouldn’t think a team picked to finish 13th out of 13 teams in the Big Sky would move the needle in a hurry, but hiring Ed McCaffrey accomplished just that.
“We got voted last by every single coach in our conference,” he said Thursday with a laugh.
Not that we need to go over this again, but Max, Christian, Dylan and Luke McCaffrey all were stars at Valor Christian before playing at Duke, Stanford, Michigan (and now UNC) and Nebraska (and maybe UNC, since Luke’s in the transfer portal). For nine seasons Ed starred for the Broncos, duh, winning two Super Bowls and catching everything that didn’t catch him first.
Now the state’s first family of football is holding a reunion in Greeley. Whole clan's invited. If Weld County succeeds in its secession bid, Wyoming will gain Ed (head coach), Max (wide receivers coach) and Dylan (stud quarterback). And here's a hunch Mom won't stay on this side of the border. She’s the real coach, anyway.
“If things don’t go right (for Dylan at UNC), Lisa’s going to be upset,” Ed said.
Perhaps it was no surprise Dylan McCaffrey jumped ship at Michigan to join his dad and older brother in Greeley after three seasons of minimal QB snaps in the Big Ten. But it’s no less interesting or impactful. Dylan’s really talented, a two-time CHSAA state player of the year, and really smart, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten pick who has his undergrad degree in hand.
“He’s 6-5, 220, he’s really fast, and he can throw the ball,” Dad said.
Dylan has two years of college eligibility remaining, though his dad submitted it’s possible after one as a Bear he could blow up and make a run at the NFL draft. Who knows?
But what’s become apparent is that UNC quite suddenly is a relevant entity on the local college football front, preseason polls and bloodlines aside. Hiring Ed McCaffrey jolted the program.
“I’m a big goal-setter. If you’re not setting them high enough, and people are not laughing at your goals, you need to set them higher. Same for me," he said. "Our goal is to win a Big Sky championship and a national championship. If that’s not your goal, what are you doing?”
He may have the Dad jokes down, but Easy Ed admitted he didn’t have the Coach Dad role down. He’s coached all four boys at one level or another. Max, the oldest, was the guinea pig.
We didn't all line up in the victory formation in Super Bowl XXXII, but the dynamic facing McCaffrey is one to which many Coach Dads can relate: What's the right balance?
“It’s the same as any parent with any child. You try to be a parent first,” he said.
"When we’re on the football field, when we’re in the weight room, when we’re getting ready to play the game, I’m a coach. And Dylan is one of many players I coach," Ed said. "Everybody is treated the same and it’s a meritocracy and you have to have thick skin and have constructive criticism. But you can’t live that 24 hours a day.”