DENVER — Stupid Dodgers. Go away already.
As if it's not enough Rockies ownership can’t get out of its own way, the Dodgers are in the way. Always. Forever and ever. So maybe it’s for the best Los Angeles is here for 2022 Opening Day.
Let’s get these Dodgers games over with ASAP.
Another Rockies season begins Friday at Coors Field, and that means it’s time to put another Rockies season in realistic context. I’ll go first: the Rox don’t have a chance in the NL West.
Wish I had better news, but they don’t. You know it, I know it, Trevor Story knew it and now he's gone. It's mostly Rockies ownership’s fault, partly their unmanageable ballpark’s fault, partly the fault of the stupid Dodgers. L.A. is both the immovable object and the unstoppable force.
But there are valid reasons other than pretty sunsets to turn on this Rockies season. German Marquez’s All-Star turn. Kyle Freeland’s comeback. Kris Bryant, $182 million man. Charlie Blackmon, designated hitter. Winning the Dodgers’ division isn’t one of those reasons. Say what you will about the Rockies tossing aside Story, Nolan Arenado and D.J. LeMahieu, and Lord knows we've all said plenty, but even that All-Star infield couldn’t top the worst Dodgers team of the past five years.
Rockies manager Bud Black spent another spring training as Mr. Sunshine, the golf partner who swears your next putt is going in. His good buddy, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, spent it guaranteeing a World Series championship.
“Put it on record,” Roberts told reporters.
Who does that? The stupid Dodgers do that, because Roberts is probably right and they probably will. I was reading the other day where Dodgers brass believes their next five years can be better than their past five years. Well, here’s their last five (full) years: 100 wins per season, four division titles. And in the not-full year, the COVID-19 year, the Dodgers won the World Series. The Rockies have never won 100 games, the division, or the World Series — not once in 29 seasons. Not only all that, but these days downtown Denver looks like downtown L.A. and not in a good way. How come Colorado only gets the bad parts of California?
This is pure jealousy, by the way. Aside from the fights in the stands, and there are a lot of fights in the stands, being a Dodgers fan looks like fun. If they’re not buying the best players, they’re developing the best players. L.A. has the highest payroll in baseball ($234 million, twice Colorado’s) and the top farm system, according to The Athletic's Keith Law. Doing both of those things shouldn’t be possible, but here we are.
Stupid Dodgers.
All is not lost with the Rockies. They have great fans who booed only three players at the MLB All-Star Game last summer — Dodgers Justin Turner, Walker Buehler and Chris Taylor. Plus, Colorado draft pick Russell Wilson is throwing out the first pitch on Friday, just as Peyton Manning did at the All-Star Game. Throw a strike and Wilson's already ahead of Manning.
“Maybe I’ll bring my glove,” the Broncos' new quarterback said on Twitter.
Wilson is 8-12 against Los Angeles (the Rams, not the Dodgers). See, he’s going to fit right in.
I like these Rockies more than most, but that’s going to be the case when the highest-paid player is a fly fisherman. Blackmon’s 6-for-6 Opening Day in 2014 remains a fun memory.
Colorado’s win total, according to Covers, is 68.5. The Dodgers’ win total is 98.5. Seriously.
It was a big deal here when the Rockies volunteered to pay Kris Bryant $18 million this season. The Dodgers have four players making over $20 million this season. It was a big deal here the Rockies let Story skip town. The Dodgers lost All-Star lefty bat Corey Seager... then signed lefty bat Freddie Freeman, 2020 MVP.
Just go away already. Seriously.