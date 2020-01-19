DENVER — He’s growing up, not all the way there yet. When Michael Porter Jr. is a full-grown NBA man playing starters minutes, that's when Nuggets championship dreams can be realized.
Yes, that’s true even if coach Michael Malone had it up to here with the Porter paparazzi after the Pacers rolled into Pepsi Center and thumped the Nuggets before a sellout crowd Sunday, 115-107.
"This loss has nothing to do with Michael Porter. The Denver Nuggets lost tonight,” Malone said in a huff. "I don’t want every postgame news conference just being about Michael Porter. That’s unfair to the other guys and unfair to him as well. Next question.”
Sorry to be the bearer of good news, coach, but Porter mania is just getting started. If only most of Colorado could witness their hoops squad coming into its own with a budding star at forward. Three months into the best start in Nuggets history, and the infuriating Comcast-Altitude TV standoff has the team enraging fans at a time it should be gaining them. Same for the rockin'-and-rollin' Colorado Avalanche. It’s a travesty these booming young teams, who operate under the same ownership umbrella as Altitude TV, are going to regret for years to come. The shortsightedness is unbelievable. And it would be a shock if a deal's struck this season.
And the shameful part is how too many loyal fans who stuck around through a pair of long and often ugly rebuilds are missing out on the emergence of two 21-year-old stars-to-be, Porter and Avs star defenseman Cale Makar. They’re the future here, and the future's just around the bend.
Porter had a rough go Sunday against the Pacers. Well, rough by the standard he's in the process of setting: 10 points, eight boards, didn’t score a bucket until the fourth quarter. But I could write he had 25 points and the most ridiculous leap-back 3-pointer, like he did in the first game against the Pacers, and a healthy chunk of Colorado couldn’t see the lie. The game wasn’t televised on Comcast. Bummer.
The Nuggets have some serious injury problems going on. But a situation that looks bleak without starters Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap actually will prove to be a blessing in disguise if it helps Malone figure out who’s going to play in the postseason. Come playoff time, Porter needs to play starters minutes if the Nuggets are to overcome the bugaboo that got them bounced last season — rebounding.
Sunday was a fine example. Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis bullied the Nuggets with a triple-double of 22 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in the same Pepsi Center where he led Gonzaga to a pair of wins in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
“They (the Pacers) knew my plays and they guarded it pretty well, a lot better than the first game,” Porter said afterward.
Growing into the NBA is a work in progress for any rookie, even one who took a redshirt year. Porter has forgotten media obligations after games only to call the PR staff and apologize on his drive home. Last year he posted a Snapchat message with Adam Silver’s phone number, forcing the commissioner to change his digits.
But come on. He’s already making 66.2 percent of his shots, 45.5 percent on 3-pointers, in the 10 games since the rookie’s first career start. And that rebounding percentage of 14.8 percent ranks third, trailing only centers Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee. I get the defense concerns. But the Nuggets allowed 41 points in the fourth quarter mostly without Porter, anyway.
“We lost this game because we didn’t defend anybody, point blank," Malone said. "Free throws would have been nice, a 3 here and there would been nice. But the lack of defense in the fourth quarter was alarming.”
The Kevin Durant comparisons tossed around are too much. But with that quick second bounce and smooth shot release, there’s a little Carmelo Anthony to Porter’s game. Wouldn’t mind a scorer like that next to Jokic, would you?
Tough question, I know.
If you can’t legally watch the game, who knows?