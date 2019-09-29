Paul Klee's rapid reactions from Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday:
1. The Broncos are the worst team in the NFL that’s not actively trying to lose. Remove the tanking Miami Dolphins, and who else could it be? Thanks to a second-half collapse against the Jaguars, the Broncos tumbled to 0-4 for the first time since 1999. Make it eight straight losses.
2. If the Broncos aren’t humbled now, they never will be. While Leonard Fournette piled up 200-plus rushing yards, Bradley Chubb celebrated a false-start penalty on the Jags. While Gardner Minshew eluded four tacklers on a touchdown toss, Chris Harris Jr. and Will Parks barked at each other after a blown coverage. It’s getting ugly, folks. And it’s only Week 4.
3. Too bad, too, because Denver’s schedule isn’t the gantlet it appeared to be. Here are the records of the next five opponents before a bye in Week 10: 2-2, 2-2, 4-0, 2-2, 2-2. Not exactly a murderer’s row. But if you can’t beat the 1-2 Jaguars at home, how do you win a road game?
4. Forever-loyal Broncos Country is having its patience tested in a big way. The first boos arrived when Joe Flacco threw a terrible interception just before the half. Jacksonville turned the pick into three points, turning momentum in the process. The Jags then reeled off 17 straight points. The final boos came when the Broncos left the field, still without a victory.
5. Good news? The Nuggets host their media day Monday. The Avalanche opens its regular season Thursday. On a Sunday when the Rockies wrapped their season at 71-91 and the Broncos wrapped September without a single win, Colorado eyes can turn to the next season. These Broncos are cooked like a turducken.