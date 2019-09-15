Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe and the rest of the Broncos defense watch as Bears running back David Montgomery goes up on over for a touchdown in the third quarter. The Broncos lost to the Bears by a field goal in their home opener 16-14 at Empower Field at Milke High on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
The pain shows in Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders face after a ball meant for him was intercepted in the red zone by the Bears. The Broncos lost to the Bears by a field goal in their home opener 16-14 at Empower Field at Milke High on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is sacked by Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Paul Klee's Rapid Reactions from the Broncos' home opener at Empower Field at Mile High:
1. Time’s up. The Broncos can’t play another game with Garett Bolles at left tackle. Bless his heart, but the former first-round pick is the best defense against the Broncos' offense. Bolles was flagged four times for offensive holding infractions on Sunday. Four! After the final flag, Bolles was greeted on the bench by offensive line guru Mike Munchak, who presented the 27-year-old with a Microsoft Surface tablet and, presumably, video of the previous series. One offensive line expert (not me) shared a reasonable idea: Move Dalton Risner to right tackle, Elijah Wilkinson to left tackle, and insert Austin Schlottmann at left guard. Then hold your breath (Bolles can help there) and pray.
2. The Broncos gave themselves a chance... and promptly shot themselves in the foot. Here's how it went down: Vic Fangio showed huevos the size of Pikes Peak. After a touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders, Fangio elected to go for a 2-point conversion and the win. Bzzzzt! Delay of game, Broncos. So Fangio changed his mind, and Brandon McManus lined up for a 37-yard PAT. Bzzzzt! Offsides, Bears. So Fangio changed his mind again, and went for the win. A sweet play-call had Emmanuel Sanders open at the goal line, and Joe Flacco threaded a pinpoint pass for the win. Problem was, the Broncos left too much time and the Bears drove for a game-winning field from 53 yards by Eddy Pineiro.
3. We ripped Vance Joseph’s Broncos for silly penalties. It’s only fair to do the same with Fangio’s undisciplined outfit. With the Bears stuck on third down deep in Broncos territory, the Broncos were flagged for defensive holding. The penalty led to Chicago’s first touchdown of the year and a 13-3 lead. With this offense, the deficit felt like 63-3. The Broncos had eight penalties with three minutes left in regulation. Death by inches, indeed.
4. We knew Bolles is a problem. But the stunning aspect of this 0-2 start is how little pressure the Broncos ‘D’ is getting on the quarterback. Days after Derek Carr escaped without being hit, Denver failed to sack Mitchell Trubisky. In fact, the Fangio-Von Miller-Bradley Chubb Broncos didn’t have their first quarterback hit — let alone sack — until 9 seconds remained in the second quarter of Game 2. That’s right: almost six quarters with hitting a quarterback. Anyone seen Von?
5. The Broncos are 0-2 for the first time since 1999. That season, with Brian Griese succeeding John Elway, the Broncos opened 0-4 with losses to the Dolphins, Chiefs, Bucs and Jets. It figures the Broncos will be heavy underdogs (Plus-7? Plus-10?) playing Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next Sunday. Forget about sexy trades for Minkah Fitzpatrick or Trent Williams. If there is midseason roster movement here, the Broncos should be sellers, not buyers.