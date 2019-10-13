One of the brightest spots in the first half, was an interception by Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. near the end of the second quarter. The pass was meant for Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (right). (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Paul Klee's quick observations from Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday:
1. Do yourself a favor: Thursday night when the Broncos host the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High, spend the first half just watching Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson. “AJ” has changed the entire complexion of the Broncos defense — and maybe the Broncos as a whole. On three straight plays in the first half, Johnson covered a roaming tight end, stuffed a running play and almost smashed Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota into the turf. The Broncos found a keeper in Johnson. Now they have a winning streak for the first time since Dec. 2, 2018. Good find, John Elway.
One of the brightest spots in the first half, was an interception by Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. near the end of the second quarter. The pass was meant for Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (right) and kept them from being able to score before the half ended. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is pressured by Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe and defensive end Dre'Mont Jones. Mariota escaped, but threw and interception and was pulled from the game. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos safety Justin Simmons picks off a pass meant for Titans wide receiver Darius Jennings. The interception lead to a touchdown. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos safety Justin Simmons throws kisses to the crowd after getting an interception thrown by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. The interception lead to a touchdown. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton goes airborne to get extra yards near the goal. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos running back Phillip Bailey scores a touchdown while being pursued by Titans defensive linebacker David Long. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the third quarter, Broncos running back Phillip Bailey is lifted by a much larger Broncos player, center Connor McGovern. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the fourth quarter, Broncos defensive back Kareem Jackson picks off a pass by Tannehill, while cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. watches happily. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
In the fourth quarter, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was tripped up by Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe while being pressured by defensive end DeMarcus Walker. He threw an incomplete pass. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0 at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Broncos fans were out in force for pregame tailgating before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Remnants of the snow storm could still be seen, although highs will be in the 70's for the game. The Lyles family from Buffalo were climbing on the snow to take a selfie. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
2. Was Tennessee’s dreadful offense an indictment of the Titans, or a sign the Broncos defense is coming around? Yes. But find out Thursday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs if this Broncos defense is the real deal. Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is a bad gauge, not to mention a bad quarterback. His first game against Denver, in 2016: 6-for-20, 88 passing yards, quarterback rating of 45.4. Sunday’s first half against the Broncos: 7-for-18, 63 yards, quarterback rating of 9.5. Sign up Denver to play the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner every week.
3. In a game that moved along like Denver traffic, the loudest cheer came for Champ Bailey, who was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame at halftime. “It’s a life-changer. It just feels like everything I’ve done is now appreciated. There’s no bigger appreciation than putting the (Pro Football Hall of Fame) jacket on and putting this ring on," Bailey said. Six of Pat Bowlen’s seven children were on the field to see their father inducted into the Ring of Fame, an honor Pat Bowlen himself would have argued against. Both Bowlen and Bailey went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. “And there are only 326 who have a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said. The honors came during the Broncos’ first home win in 11 months.
4. The first half: punt, field goal, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, field goal, punt, punt, interception, punt. To save you the time, that’s 11 punts in 14 possessions. God bless the dedicated Coloradans who sat through Friday’s 48-3 CU Buffs loss, then Sunday at Mile High. Hope you soaked in the Peyton Manning era. We might never see offense here like that again.
5. If the Broncos are going to end a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs, Thursday night’s a pretty good time to do it. On the same day the Chiefs lost their second straight game, the Broncos won their second straight game. Do you believe in momentum? The Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since the Super Bowl season of 2015, if you can believe it. Since then it’s been all Mahomes and K.C. — 30-27 (overtime), 33-10, 27-24, 29-19, 27-23 and 30-23.