Broncos.Harris.INT.jpg

One of the brightest spots in the first half, was an interception by Broncos cornerback Chris Harris, Jr. near the end of the second quarter. The pass was meant for Titans wide receiver Tajae Sharpe (right). (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 JERILEE BENNETT THE GAZETTE

Paul Klee's quick observations from Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday: 

1. Do yourself a favor: Thursday night when the Broncos host the Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High, spend the first half just watching Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson. “AJ” has changed the entire complexion of the Broncos defense — and maybe the Broncos as a whole. On three straight plays in the first half, Johnson covered a roaming tight end, stuffed a running play and almost smashed Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota into the turf. The Broncos found a keeper in Johnson. Now they have a winning streak for the first time since Dec. 2, 2018. Good find, John Elway.

PHOTOS: Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans

+16 
+16 
101419-s-broncostitans 01.JPG
+16 
+16 
101419-s-broncostitans 02.JPG
+16 
+16 
101419-s-broncostitans 03.JPG
+16 
+16 
101419-s-broncostitans 04.JPG
+16 
+16 
101419-s-broncostitans 05.JPG

2. Was Tennessee’s dreadful offense an indictment of the Titans, or a sign the Broncos defense is coming around? Yes. But find out Thursday night against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs if this Broncos defense is the real deal. Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is a bad gauge, not to mention a bad quarterback. His first game against Denver, in 2016: 6-for-20, 88 passing yards, quarterback rating of 45.4. Sunday’s first half against the Broncos: 7-for-18, 63 yards, quarterback rating of 9.5. Sign up Denver to play the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner every week.

3. In a game that moved along like Denver traffic, the loudest cheer came for Champ Bailey, who was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame at halftime. “It’s a life-changer. It just feels like everything I’ve done is now appreciated. There’s no bigger appreciation than putting the (Pro Football Hall of Fame) jacket on and putting this ring on," Bailey said. Six of Pat Bowlen’s seven children were on the field to see their father inducted into the Ring of Fame, an honor Pat Bowlen himself would have argued against. Both Bowlen and Bailey went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. “And there are only 326 who have a bronze bust in Canton, Ohio,” Hall of Fame president and CEO David Baker said. The honors came during the Broncos’ first home win in 11 months.

4. The first half: punt, field goal, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, field goal, punt, punt, interception, punt. To save you the time, that’s 11 punts in 14 possessions. God bless the dedicated Coloradans who sat through Friday’s 48-3 CU Buffs loss, then Sunday at Mile High. Hope you soaked in the Peyton Manning era. We might never see offense here like that again.

5. If the Broncos are going to end a six-game losing streak to the Chiefs, Thursday night’s a pretty good time to do it. On the same day the Chiefs lost their second straight game, the Broncos won their second straight game. Do you believe in momentum? The Broncos haven’t beaten the Chiefs since the Super Bowl season of 2015, if you can believe it. Since then it’s been all Mahomes and K.C. — 30-27 (overtime), 33-10, 27-24, 29-19, 27-23 and 30-23.

(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)

Tags

Load comments