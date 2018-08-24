Gazette columnist Paul Klee’s top-three observations from the Broncos’ Friday night visit to FedExField in Landover, Md.:
1. OK, Denver Broncos. Now that’s more like it. Check it out: in the first quarter of their 29-17 preseason win against the Redskins, the Broncos had zero... punts or turnovers. And only one sack. With a hat tip to quarterback Case Keenum (7-for-10, 85 yards in the first quarter), Courtland Sutton (two catches, 37 yards) and Royce Freeman (third touchdown run of the preseason), how about a nod of recognition to the offensive line? Woo, boy. If the big heavies perform all season like they did in the “dress rehearsal” preseason game, the Broncos offense will be in fine shape, indeed. Keenum rarely was pressured in the first quarter — or in the second, for that matter. Keenum was sacked just once. Throw in Freeman’s 24-yard touchdown run — a beauty, thanks to superb run-blocking up front — and the offensive line continues to be the best surprise of the preseason. Now, if Garett Bolles can knock it off with the silly 15-yard flags for unsportsmanlike conduct, this could be one potent offense.
2. OK, Alex Smith’s agent. I looked it up, and here’s the chunk of change in Smith’s pocket if he plays through his new contract with the Redskins: $217 million over his career, which includes two playoff wins. Is this a great country or what? Smith, the former Chiefs quarterback, is 5-5 against the Broncos during the regular season. He’s struggled against the Broncos with a passer rating of 79.8. Von Miller and Bradley Chubb made sure Smith struggled again. The third preseason game featured Vonnie Football’s first sack dance, a little ditty he’s been refining on the Dove Valley practice fields. Aside from Adrian Peterson’s impressive debut — 35 tough yards on eight carries in the first quarter of his first preseason game with the 'Skins — the Broncos defense stuffed the home team. When the first quarter was over, here’s how the total yards looked: Broncos 122, Redskins 32. Smith had negative passing yardage. But no man who makes $217 million is a bust.
3. OK, Broncos Country. You rule. That’s especially noticeable when you go on the road and witness some of these paltry opposing crowds. FedExField had maybe(?) 15,000 butts in the seats at kickoff, and the number only dropped from there. With that kind of crowd — even though it’s preseason — it’s OK to question the Redskins’ celebration of a shady sellout streak that reportedly dates back to 1966. There’s just no way. And it’s worth noting the Broncos scored a big break with their 2018 schedule. Open with three out of four games in the friendly confines of Broncos Stadium at Mile High? That’s a recipe for a fast start. Speaking of, by the time backup quarterback Chad Kelly spelled Keenum to begin the second half, the Broncos had built a 17-3 lead with the starters.