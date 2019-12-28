Bests (and Worsts) of Broncos in 2010s
Game: Broncos 20, Patriots 18 (AFC championship game, Jan. 24, 2016). Seventeenth, final installment of Tom Brady vs. Peyton Manning closed with Broncos' all-timer defense carrying franchise to eighth Super Bowl on Bradley Roby’s interception of Brady on two-point attempt with 12 seconds left. Perhaps the greatest game ever played in Colorado.
Runner-up: Broncos 24, Panthers 10 (Super Bowl 50, Feb. 7, 2016 — Santa Clara, Calif.)
Player: Von Miller. GM John Elway’s first draft pick shined in the biggest moments — five sacks, interception in 2015 AFC title game and Super Bowl 50 — and enters Sunday with 213 QB hits and NFL-best 105 sacks in 2010s.
Runner-up: Manning.
Coach: Gary Kubiak. His value to franchise evident both A) during a too-brief tenure that included the great Peyton Manning-Brock Osweiler shuffle to Super Bowl 50 B) in the team's nosedive since he left (17-30 record).
Runner-up: John Fox.
Rival: Patriots. In first decade where chief rival came from outside AFC West, Broncos went 3-2 (home), 2-1 (postseason) and 3-7 (overall) vs. Brady and Bill Belichick's dynasty.
Runner-up: Chiefs.
Press conference: Manning’s retirement. On March 7, 2016, NFL historian cited everything from Johnny Unitas (“Up there with his black high tops on”) to Von Miller (breaking “from your celebrity tour to be here”) to the game he ruled ("God bless football") in teary goodbye.
Best contract: Emmanuel Sanders (3 years, $15 million). In big-splash free agent class that included DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward, Sanders enjoyed banner tenure with Broncos — after he stunned division rival Kansas City with last-minute change of heart. "We had the foundation of the (Chiefs) contract ready..." Sanders told The Gazette.
Worst contract: Brandon Marshall (4 years, $32 million). Linebacker "rewarded" Broncos with 94 total tackles in 2016 and 2018 and saw his NFL career come to end by showing up to final training camp here 25 pounds underweight.
Road destination: New Orleans. Tailgate over grilled oysters outside Mercedez-Benz Superdome, witness Will Parks return blocked PAT for winning score, order steak with ocean sauce at Adolfo's on Frenchmen Street.
Runner-up: Seattle.
Worst road destination: Kansas City. Usual forecast — crummy with a chance of gunshots — replaced this year by game-time blizzard and terrifying road conditions. Broncos-Chiefs games included 2013 murder in Arrowhead tailgate lot.
Runner-up: Oakland. Bring on Vegas, baby.
Sound bite: "Our plan was to do what we do. You know what we do. And we did." —Aqib Talib
Runner-up: "He got the same agent as me, so when I see his (expletive) in Atlanta, I'm gonna beat his (expletive)." —Talib on Michael Crabtree
Single play: Broncos vs. Steelers — Jan. 8, 2012. The lefty pass. The stiff arm. The Mile High hysterics. Tim Tebow to Demaryius Thomas. “I’ve never seen the whole game,” Thomas told The Gazette. “Only the highlights.”
Worst play: Broncos vs. Ravens — Jan. 12, 2013. Rahim Moore's Mile High Mistake finished juggernaut, top-seeded, Super Bowl-favorite Broncos... nope, not going there. Too soon. Still.
Happy John Elway moment: "This one’s for Pat!” Elway shouted from atop a stage at Super Bowl 50, wrapping a spectacular stretch in which Denver won 55 games over four seasons.
Angry John Elway moment: Colts 24, Broncos 13 — Jan. 11, 2015. Following "Refund Game" loss to Andrew Luck and Colts, Elway exited locker room steaming mad and promptly introduced “kicking and screaming,” which ultimately defined Super Bowl 50 champs.
Runner-up: Paxton Lynch era.
Single-game performance: Broncos 49, Ravens 27 — Sept. 5, 2013. Manning’s seven touchdown passes — the final going to Demaryius Thomas for 78 yards with 4:30 left and a 42-27 lead — kicked off historic season in which five Broncos scored at least 10 touchdowns and won your fantasy league.
Somber moment: June 13, 2019. Three Super Bowl parades, 13 division titles, 333 wins (third-most in NFL) and a franchise valuation of $2.6 billion (from $78 million when he bought it) later, beloved team owner Pat Bowlen died after lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.