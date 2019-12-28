Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

On and off snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low near 15F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.