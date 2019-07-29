DENVER • It was 6:38 p.m. Monday night when All-Star wingmen Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story hustled from the dugout to set up their wall on the left half of the infield dirt.
Two minutes until first pitch, until the dazzling duo could do something worth texting your buddies ”that happened in front of me,” a fact that’s still true from way up on The Rooftop.
But even from the party deck you can’t see the postseason from here.
The Rockies thumped the Dodgers 9-1 on a steamy night made for flip-flops and Koozies. It had Arenado screaming, “(Heck) yeah!” after a two-run single. It had Jon Gray leave after 8 innings, three hits and one run to a standing ovation from most of the 43,000 who appreciate his terrific season. It had a Rockies fan behind home plate going full Cameron Frye: “Heyyy battuh-battuh.... suh-wing, batta!”
Now close your eyes. It also had the Rox 18.5 games back of the Dodgers in the National League West, seven back of a Wild Card spot. The trade deadline is Wednesday. The Rox should be sellers.
Don’t let Monday fool you, or the Rockies.
Why is valuable relief pitcher Wade Davis still here? Davis was there Monday, cruising through the Rockies clubhouse. Great guy, enjoyed his time here. But time to move forward already.
The Mets are six games back of a Wild Card and just traded for Marcus Stroman. Don’t be like the Mets. Find a buyer as thirsty as the Mets. Davis has a 0.68 road ERA that’s second in the National League. That should be a tasty treat for one of the contenders who could use a salty, experienced arm for the stretch run. There are a lot of them out there. Ask the Mets.
The Rockies are not one. A contender, I mean. They should be active before the moving and shaking shuts down. They should be playing for 2020. Move Davis and move on from there.
Just because one summer is a bummer doesn’t mean the next one, two or three needs to be.
Among other things, the Rox have missed the personalities and presence of Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra. Whenever the going got tough, CarGo and President Parra brought levity.
This Rockies clubhouse is one serious room. Losses hit ‘em hard and linger into losing skids.
“There is a looseness that brings out the best in a player — when they’re playing tension-free, when they’re not putting a lot of pressure on themselves, when they feel free,” manager Bud Black said prior to first pitch. “When you struggle it’s hard to do that. You want to perform. You want to do well.”
Nights like Monday — when David Dahl bashes a ball 432 feet, Arenado and Story turn a sweet double-play, Gray hums straight through the Dodgers’ lineup — offer a reminder of the good ol’ days, 2017 and ’18. This hasn’t been that.
The Rockies haven’t won a series at home since June 12 against the Cubs. (They beat up on the Cubs with regularity. Weirdest thing.) They haven’t won two straight home games also since June. (Come on, Tuesday!) They were 5-19 since June 30. Bummer of a summer, really.
The only way the Dodgers don’t win a seventh straight division title is if the 25-man roster follows the rest of California to Colorado. But we get to keep Corey Seager. He can play second.
Then there’s the Rox. Their postseason run was fun while it lasted. Two seasons, two Wild Cards. Still looking for that first playoff series win since Rocktober 2007, though.
That’s still out there, elusive as ever. Maybe before Arenado can opt out of his contract after 2021? Is that too much to ask?
It is, if the Rockies don’t start looking past the now and toward the future.
They must go 41-14 the rest of the way to reach 91 wins, last season’s win total, or 37-18 to reach 87 wins, their total in 2017. Do you see that happening? I don’t see that happening.
The trade deadline’s coming.
“We try to stay out of the media or about trade deadlines or anything like that,” Story said.
The names that carried the Rox to consecutive playoff berths are locked in for the haul. Time to get Arenado, Story, Chuck, Dahl, Oberg, Freeland and Marquez some help for then, not now.
Bummer.
Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.