DENVER • Gabriel Hughes graduated from Gonzaga University in three years, with plans to be a doctor, but that’s not why the Rockies drafted him No. 10 overall in the MLB draft.
The Rockies drafted Hughes because he’s 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, and hits 97 mph on the radar gun. That’s why the Rockies 100% believe one day Hughes will anchor their pitching rotation.
“I’m just a college guy,” Gonzaga coach Mark Machtolf told me, “but I see a front-line starter in the big leagues.”
“He checks every single box you could want,” Machtolf said.
Even the box that says “potential future doctor.” That’s what you get with 17-18 credits per semester at Gonzaga, which some folks might call the Harvard of the West. Plus summer school, plus Division I ball for a Zags program that made the NCAA Tournament and put four pitchers in the top 10 rounds of the draft, and a degree in biology. I like this pick. I like it a lot, because I like pitchers who aren’t scared of a challenge when a Coors Field mound is in their future.
“The Rockies are getting a complete competitor. He’s got some real spit and fire to him on the mound,” says Gonzaga pitching coach Brandon Harmon, who should be a head coach candidate for any program that wants to win. “He’s in charge of his mound. His competitive fire is real and natural. He’s not demonstrative to show up the opponent. He’s a teammate everybody loves. We love him. He's everything you want.”
I’m going to tell you all you need to know about 20-year-old Hughes for three reasons: One, when the Dodgers are 30 games up on the Rockies, you still have hope; two, this will look super-smart when Hughes has a 2.08 ERA at Coors; three, I watch way too much Zags baseball.
As a prospect, Hughes is similar to Jon Gray. Gray was the No. 3 pick, Hughes No. 10. Gray went 6-4, 240; Hughes, 6-4, 230. Gray threw 96-98 mph; Hughes’ fastball sits between 93-97 mph, slider is up to 88 mph, and his Gonzaga coaches believe his changeup will thrive when he needs it.
One notable difference is Hughes hasn’t thrown a lot. His freshman year was cut short by COVID restrictions, his sophomore year abbreviated when he was hit by a pitch, and this year he blew up into a first-round draft pick: 138 strikeouts (over 98 innings) vs. 37 walks and All-American honors across the board.
“Off the field, he’s as sharp and articulate as they come,” says Harmon, the pitching coach.
Hughes described his big, wild leg kick this way: “It’s very violent. It’s very aggressive.”
Gosh, yes. Give me violent and very aggressive on the mound. Give me the Rockies’ swag back.
“I have heard Coors Field is a very hitter-friendly ballpark,” Hughes told me on the phone.
Can confirm.
“Not worried about it,” he said.
Oh, we’re not going to see Hughes for a while. Three, four years, enough time there could be $12 gas or a sentient president, either or. But it’s awfully fun to project, and here’s a hunch Hughes is part of the starting rotation next time the Rockies make the playoffs as a wild card.
Yes, it’s going to be awhile. Yes, the Rox made headway Sunday through Tuesday in the draft.
First pick, No. 10 overall: Gabriel Hughes. Second pick, No. 31: Sterlin Thompson, outfield, Florida. Third pick, No. 38, Jordan Beck, outfield, Tennessee. Fourth pick, No. Jackson Cox, right-handed pitcher, Toutle (Wash.) High. The Rockies had 18 more picks, because the MLB draft is so very long maybe you got drafted, too.
I have no idea about those other guys, but here’s what ProspectsLive scouting director Joe Doyle had to say: “That’s a haul. It’s got upside and floor. And every pick fits the Rockies' M.O. They’re doing well for themselves.”
As for the doctor thing, Hughes’ parents both are obstetrician-gynecologists. MLB teams actually asked him quite a bit about his fervor in pursuing a medical career, confirming he won't make the leap if baseball is going as planned.
“He is completely all-in to be a great big-league pitcher,” said Harmon, the Zags pitching coach.
The Rockies went all-in on Hughes.
“If you’re going to project a guy, he’s the safest projection ever,” Machtolf added. “He looks the part. He works hard. He’s a really smart kid. He’s everything you want in that (top-10) pick.”
It’s going to be awhile, but Gabriel Hughes is on his way to Coors Field. Great pick.