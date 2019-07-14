DENVER — Whoosh, whoosh.
Sometimes the white towel is the only option.
For fans of 3-2 final scores, pitching duels and 2-hour, 30-minute ballgames, this summer is that time. Time to concede defeat. Time to accept what baseball is, a home run contest where launch angles have taken over wherever hot dogs are sold.
"Do you have statistics to back that up, the overload of offense, or are you just..." Rockies slugger Daniel Murphy pushed back after a 10-9 win against the Reds in a Sunday matinee at Coors Field.
Sure. Baseball as a whole is on pace for 1,000 more home runs than last season.
“Yeah, there’s more home runs. That probably has something to do with the balls flying further, if I’m not mistaken,” Murphy said with sarcasm. “We’re not not going to try hit the ball hard.”
He’s not wrong, and it’s time to accept the new reality. The Blake Street Bombers would love this era — perhaps more than their own. The Coors Field humidor is still plugged in — I checked again on Sunday — and so the Bombers wouldn't get dinged as often for playing at elevation.
To answer your question, no, the explosion of runs that found Colorado again this weekend — 45 runs scored in two games — is not just Coors being Coors. It’s everywhere they give away bobbleheads, like the singing Chuck Blackmon edition available on Sunday ("Lose your love toniiiiight...").
No reason to fight it anymore. Baseball’s on track for its most home runs in a season. At this rate the league’s home run total would surpass last year’s by over 1,000 dingers, a jarring statistic from Jayson Stark of The Athletic. That’s where we are and what the game is now.
Time to grab a glove and a seat in the upper deck.
As the NBA embraced the 3-pointer, the NFL the let-it-fly passing game, MLB has turned to runs, runs and more runs. Toss baseball’s favorite launching pad into the equation and here’s what you get: the average score in the months of June and July at Coors Field has been 9.5-5.8. That’s right. Turn up the temperature in LoDo, and aside from a rare occasion, six runs only gets you a loss. Eight times this summer one team has scored at least eight runs... and lost.
“It’s crazy, man,” said Ryan McMahon, who had a single, double and a triple Sunday as the Rox took two of three in the series. “I think it was 4-4 in the fifth and it felt like a five-run lead.”
Humidor? What humidor? Weird baseball returned to Colorado long before a relatively tame set against the Reds. It was only a month ago the Rockies and Padres combined for the highest-scoring four-game series in baseball history, 92 runs. This is no sort of newsflash or anything like that.
For folks like yours truly who believe games are too long, it is a call for acceptance. The balls must be juiced, as Astros ace Justin Verlander told ESPN during the All-Star break. (MLB commissioner Rob Manfred denied the claim.) The Reds on Saturday tied a team record (and set a Coors Field record) with five triples. The Rockies followed up Sunday with 10 runs, the 12th time in 18 games that a team has scored double digits here in June or July.
“Ball was a little bit elevated,” Rockies manager Bud Black said Sunday.
To which pitch he was referring, I’m not sure.
Most of them?
“Not a good day for me,” Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela said after the Reds got him for eight runs in 51/3 innings. “Good day for the team.”
That’s a perfect summation for every pitcher who braves the walk from the dugout to the mound these days and escapes with a checkmark in the win column: Not a good day for me, good day for the team. Time to wave the white towel. Whoosh, whoosh.