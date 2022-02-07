DENVER — File this away. It's going to come in handy when the big boys, the ones with deep pockets, start flirting with Wyoming coach Jeff Linder.
When a PAC-12, Big 12 or Big Ten athletic director tries to convince Linder he belongs on a more lucrative stage of basketball, they better promise a trout stream, too. Don’t have one near campus? Don't bother. Save yourself the trip.
“You know how it is,” Linder’s telling me the other day. “Wyoming’s heaven (for fly fishers).”
Sure is. And Wyoming and Mountain West hoops are enjoying some kind of heavenly moment.
This is the best Pokes team I’ve seen in 20 years — since the Marcus Bailey, Donta Richardson crew won a NCAA Tournament game in 2002 — but that’s not the important part. The important part is Linder, a Colorado native, is field testing an important theory of mine: the more you fish, the more productive you are.
Maybe if we shout it enough, it comes true.
Since jumping from Northern Colorado to the Wyoming job in 2020, Linder’s had a 100-fish day floating the North Platte at Grey Reef and reveled in the Drake hatch on the Little Laramie. He's planning a trip to the Miracle Mile of the North Platte, “If my fishing habit doesn’t lead to divorce first,” he joked.
And look at his Cowboys: 19-3 overall and near the top of the Mountain West at 8-1. I had the great pleasure of plugging Wyoming into my Associated Press Top 25 ballot on Monday. Nobody had a better week than the Pokes, who enjoyed a court-storming win over Border War rival Colorado State, beat league leader Boise State and slipped past Fresno State on the road.
What a time for you Pokes fans! This is only Linder’s second season, by the way, and in the preseason poll Wyoming was picked eighth. (Voters didn’t know Linder’s been fishing.) The league’s more fun when Wyoming is good, and it had been too long since Wyoming was good.
With a smart finish to the regular season, the Mountain West should be looking at three or four teams in the NCAA Tournament. That’s how good the league has been, both on the court (10 wins over the Big 12, Big East, PAC-12 and SEC) and in the metrics (six teams in the top 52 of Ken Pomeroy’s efficiency ratings). At different times I’ve ranked four Mountain West teams in the AP Top 25 — Colorado State, Boise State, San Diego State and Wyoming.
Great story, and Wyoming’s been the surprise chapter in it. Now it's time to spill the beans.
How’d you turn this thing around?
“Good players make good coaches,” Linder says.
Two leap off the screen, and they’re both Colorado guys: Hunter Maldonado (Vista Ridge) and Graham Ike (Aurora Overland), the highest-scoring duo in Division I hoops. It feels like Maldonado has been at Wyoming so long he roomed with Marcus Bailey and Donta Richardson. Now he’s a fifth-year senior who on Monday was named Mountain West player of the week for a third time, a program record. Five seasons of wisdom have made for one smart defensive player. In a 70-possession game, Linder says, “Maldo” might make one defensive mistake. “Might,” he emphasized.
“From an intelligence standpoint he’s as smart of a player as I’ve ever coached,” Linder said.
Then there’s Ike (pronounced: EE-kay). One word: wow. If you saw Ike in high school, and you see him now, it’s hard to believe that’s the same player. In fact, former Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich recruited Ike out of Overland then faced him as an assistant at New Mexico. Pilipovich said after the game, “I can’t believe that’s the same player.” See what I mean?
Ike is a fascinating 19-year-old. Smart as all get-out. Enormous hands, measuring 13 inches from thumb to pinkie (bigger than Kawhi Leonard’s mitts). Dropped from 21% body fat in high school to 10% as a UW sophomore. Wing span of 7-foot-5. His uncle is Daniel Graham, the former CU Buffs and NFL tight end, and grandfather Tom Graham played for the Broncos.
Elite genes, and if Ike continues at this pace Wyoming next season could have its first All-American since Josh Adams (another Colorado guy) in 2016. Ike will have every opportunity. There are roughly 4,500 Division I players, and Ike has the highest usage rate in the country.
Good players make good coaches, but good systems highlight good players. Wyoming’s at the forefront of smart offense. You can spot at least three influences on Wyoming’s method on offense, which has produced a top-20 offense this season: Linder’s time at Emporia State with David Moe, the son of Nuggets legend Doug Moe; the Gonzaga influence from Linder’s days as the offensive coordinator with ex-Zags assistant Leon Rice at Boise State (“Everything goes inside-out,” Linder said); and a decade-long commitment to scouting European playing styles.
“Helps to have a team GPA of 3.4, too,” Linder said.
Starting Tuesday when Wyoming hosts Utah State, the Mountain West can determine if it gets three teams, maybe four, in the NCAA Tournament. But their secret’s out. Fish more.