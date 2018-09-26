DENVER • It’s haaappennning.
“We want the division,” Trevor Story said.
Ya think?
“Right now everything’s clicking,” Carlos Gonzalez said.
Anyone else having flashbacks?
”It doesn’t always work perfect, but tonight it was close to that,” dynamo right-hander German Marquez said after the sizzling Rockies blasted the Phillies 14-0 Wednesday night at Coors Field and — hello! — slid into first place in the National League West by a half game over the Dodgers.
That’s six straight for the Rox. That’s 34-4 in this series against the Phillies, who phoned down to the lobby for an early checkout. That’s a 47-7 run differential since a Dodgers sweep that reportedly cooked the Rockies. That’s a 1.5-game lead on the Cardinals for the wild card, and you know what’s funny about the last one? I couldn’t find one guy in the Rockies clubhouse who’s even considering that coin-flip, one-off, wild card business.
Been there, done that, got the T-shirt. Didn’t fit so well the last time.
On a blow-on-your-hands, October-ish evening when a bunch of the 35,181 brought jackets wrapped around their waists, loose enough so the fleece didn’t stretch, the Rockies showed why the National League West title — not the wild card — is the target in their crosshairs. And it’s not just because the Rockies have never won a division title. It’s going to be one soggy clubhouse either way.
But when Marquez shows the stuff that playoff runs are made of, you need to see that guy in a series.
The first division title doesn’t need to be the end goal here. That delightfully talented 23-year-old Venezuelan on the mound? Marquez is why the Rockies badly desire to finish this off. They “want the division,” as Story said a couple of times, because they know what a pain in the you-know-what it would be to face Marquez, Kyle Freeland and Jon Gray over the course of a series. It’s a little different leaping into the playoffs with three top-shelf starters like that. It’s a little different than hope we get the good Jon Gray or hope the bats are firing.
This was a show by Marquez. Three standing ovations! In the heat of a pennant chase on a 58-degree night, Marquez showed why the Rockies are too hot right now to worry about the wild card everybody else keeps yammering on about. A couple of hours after Vinny Castilla had Marquez busting up laughing in the clubhouse — sure wish I’d listened to my Spanish teachers — Marquez became the first Rox pitcher to open a game with eight straight strikeouts. Tied a modern MLB record, too, a record most recently accomplished by Jacob DeGrom, who’s going to win the NL Cy Young this year.
“Just fabulous to watch,” manager Bud Black said.
Marquez entered the organization advertised as a flamethrower. He’s that, too, but during this particular filthy start he sent seven of the eight Phillies packing with a breaking pitch that buckled their knees. It’s the “secondary stuff,” Black said, that’s turned Marquez into a strikeout machine the likes of which Colorado’s never seen before.
“His curveball, he was spinning the crap out of it,” said Tony Wolters, who caught the game.
Oh, that’s not all. Marquez passed Ubaldo Jimenez for the single-season strikeout record. He now has 221. This time he struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, the sixth time he’s hit double digits. It was the kind of performance that lifts a ballclub into the postseason ... and then allows them to stick around for longer than one night.
“Very thankful to God to give me the opportunity and talent,” Marquez said.
You know it’s a memorable pitching performance when the pitching is the story — and not the four home runs launched by the home team. Shoot, the Rockies bombed 1,315 feet worth of home runs in the fifth inning alone. David Dahl, into the fountains. Trevor Story, up on the landing strip in the left-field concourse. Ian Desmond, into the fountains. Who knows what the next four games bring? The Dodgers lost 7-2 Wednesday and next face Madison Bumgarner.
“We’re right about where we want to be,” CarGo said. “Especially playing at Coors.”
Hey, they’re not going to RSVP “nope, can’t make it” if the wild card arrives in the mail. But Marquez made it tough not to think about. You trot out Marquez, Freeland and Gray into a postseason party and things could get weird.