DENVER — Was that the most instructive Super Bowl ever? From a Broncos perspective, maybe.
From a COVID-19 perspective, absolutely.
All 20 Rams fans attended their victory parade Wednesday. L.A. resident Von Miller caught up with NFL Network for a mid-parade interview, and not one fan came near him. I’m trying to imagine the mosh pit of love if Von had stopped for an interview in his Broncos parade. Chaos.
“We’ve been up for three days partying,” Miller said after winning a Super Bowl. “We're still going, man!”
So, nothing new for Von.
And Super Bowl LVI was nothing new for the COVID cult, either. Over 70,000 fans, rich people, really good-looking people, celebrities, politicians and your betters piled inside SoFi Stadium for the big game, a 23-20 Rams win over the feisty Cincinnati Bengals. I had to squint to recognize 50 Cent at halftime and had to squint harder to find one of 70,000 fans wearing a mask. Pretty fun game, actually.
Los Angeles County was still under an indoor and outdoor mask mandate, by the way, so cheers to those smart people for following the science and ignoring the cultists who can't again be in charge of anything, ever. Next time the politicos in lab coats tell you to wear a mask, be like Ben Affleck. Don’t, and dance to Snoop.
Because as easy as it was the first time, they’re going to do this nonsense again. Don’t comply. Be like Charlize Theron, Jay Z, Beyoncé, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock, LeBron James and Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti, my personal favorite. Seriously, get a load of this guy: “I hold my breath” when removing his mask in public.
So good. It’s even better than Denver mayor Michael Hancock telling you to stay home while his own bags were packed for the airport. It’s totally wild some folks still trust these professional liars. Come on, neighbors. Let's get real.
This Super Bowl Sunday would have made a terrific "Saturday Night Live" skit, live from Los Angeles! But it’s not so funny when you consider less than 24 hours later in Los Angeles — and Denver. Somewhere around 700,000 kids were forced to cover their faces instead of living a normal childhood after watching their Hollywood heroes, who are far more at risk from COVID, smile and play as if kids are the only ones in a pandemic. Like going to school is punishment.
Masks are dumb. They always were, and now there’s almost two years of evidence to prove it. Read Ian Miller's "Unmasked" for a good laugh on how dumb they have been. Masks are a political marker that holds your seat on the virtuous side of the Facebook argument. Since dropping their mandate those crazy anti-maskers in Douglas County had virtually no COVID difference from neighbors in Adams and Arapahoe. This is readily available information, and I am truly sorry it hasn’t been relayed to the general public in an honest way. It's been over a year since I wrote the people in charge finally need to put kids first. Yet Denver Public Schools are still hurting them. The folks in charge of those things are either ignorant or evil. Two years in there’s no other option.
Right, the Super Bowl. The Highlands Ranch crowd will fight me on this, but the halftime show was just OK. Not like it was the “Beastie Boys” and “A Tribe Called Quest” or something.
But what a game, and what a snap back to reality for the draft-and-develop Broncos. You sure we don’t want to rethink what wins Super Bowls these days? The Rams shipped off a boatload of draft picks for Matthew Stafford — plus the first-round quarterback they drafted.
The Rams went for it. See, instructive.
Speaking of good ideas, that makes two straight Super Bowls won by a veteran quarterback who switched teams the offseason before. Tom Brady was 43 for his Tampa Bay title. Stafford is 33 for his Los Angeles title. Just a couple snowbirds who found happiness in warmer places. Wisconsin's Aaron Rodgers is 38, and the other day he shook hands with Peyton Manning, another team-switching champ. Just sayin’.
“I’m going to enjoy the next couple weeks,” Rodgers said after accepting the NFL MVP trophy.
A couple days later Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley, who is somehow connected to Boulder, broke off their engagement. Jeez, that doesn’t sound enjoyable. Or maybe it was.
Either way, the BetOnline sportsbook promptly lowered the odds of Rodgers landing in Denver. The Broncos now have the second-best (not the Packers) odds to the 49ers, the book says.
This was a fantastic NFL postseason and Super Bowl, and also quite instructive: Do whatever you can to find an elite quarterback, let kids smile at their friends again, dance to Snoop.
Take it from the L.A. Rams, J-Lo and Ellen.