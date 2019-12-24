ENGLEWOOD • His father is always with him.
On Christmas Day, Diontae Spencer believes so with all of his heart.
His father was there Sunday, at Empower Field at Mile High, when his son cradled a kickoff at the 2. He was there when the Broncos’ zippy return man sprinted upfield, drawing the Lions coverage team to his side. He was there when Diontae just missed a sure touchdown by one shoestring tackle.
Almost, Spencer says as he breaks down the YouTube clip on my phone. Thought that was the one.
His father is forever on his mind. Sept. 23, 2010, is the date Clifton Williams was murdered in his own barber shop in New Iberia, La., the victim of a robbery gone horribly bad. It was in that barber shop where Diontae’s dad would allow homeless men to sleep at night, where he hosted “Kutts for Kids,” a chance for neighborhood kids to get a trim before the first day of school. It was where Diontae first got to know the father who was killed at the age of 45.
“He never saw me play college football, much less now (in the NFL). Man, if he could see me now?” Spencer says.
If he could see him now, his father would be so proud. Hidden inside this Broncos season, which closes Sunday against the Raiders at Mile High, is a beautiful success story. It’s Diontae Spencer graduating from four seasons in the Canadian Football League to earning a spot as an alternate for the NFL’s Pro Bowl. It’s a 27-year-old climbing the football ladder — from McNeese State to undrafted free agent to the CFL to the Broncos, who finally found their return man.
It’s Spencer, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound jet who wants only one thing for Christmas on Wednesday.
“To score my first touchdown,” he says.
It’s coming, and when it happens, you’ll know why Spencer points both hands to the heavens.
“I usually have celebrations... but I don’t know about this one,” he says. “Whatever it is, I’m going to thank God for everything I’ve been through. It’s been a lot, my whole family. I’ll think about my Dad. That’s for sure.”
His father did seven years in jail on drug charges before committing his life to the community through his barber shop, “Clifton’s Impressive Cuts.” Diontae says he “literally saw (his father) give his own shirt” to another man, watched him give out countless free haircuts to those who couldn’t afford one, heard him give a lifetime’s worth of advice in a 20-minute appointment. Six days after the murder, The Daily Iberian published this obituary of Clifton Williams: As the community mourns the loss of a friend, husband, father, businessman and philanthropist, those who knew Williams remember a man whose generosity to others was surpassed only by a smile and charisma that made him a neighborhood icon.
Here’s how Diontae remembers his dad: “He’d always tell me that I’m extremely blessed — take advantage of this opportunity. So that’s what I’m trying to do. Every time he would cut my hair we would have these long talks about life. I would tell him that all I want to do is play ball, make it to the NFL. And he would say the same thing: if you want something in life, put all your eggs in that basket and follow your dream.”
What you saw this season was Spencer realizing his dream. He’s one of two NFL players who averages 30-plus yards per kickoff return. He’s been sure-handed — no given for Broncos returners of recent years — with 27 fair catches against no fumbles lost. He’s a Pro Bowl alternate in his first NFL season after the Broncos claimed him off waivers from the Steelers just days before to the season opener.
“Pretty cool to get recognized,” Spencer says of the Pro Bowl nod. “But honestly I want to be the best. I want to be the first guy they pick.”
The first guy they picked was Kansas City return man Mecole Hardman, a worthy choice as well.
“I think it’s great for (Spencer). I think he’s earned it,” said special teams coordinator Tom McMahon. “I’d like him to be first. We have to help him out, have to block better, get him to where we think he should be — the first guy.”
Spencer was raised by mom Vanessa and Vaneisha, his sister. As a kid, his favorite Christmas gift was a NERF basketball hoop he’d hang from the bathroom door. His favorite gift, that is, until his inevitable first NFL touchdown.
“My dad, he’s got the best seat in the house,” he says. “He’s down on the sideline with me. He’s not missing no games. He’s there with me at every game. That’s the truth. I know it.”
