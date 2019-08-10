DENVER • Timeout! Baby needs his daddy.
With a smile to light up the Montbello Rec Center, Malik Beasley weaved through a gym full of 12-year-olds to hold his cutest assist: Makai Beasley, a 4-month-old, chilled-out bundle of joy.
“Telling you, (I) can’t wait to bring him to games. Going to be so much fun,” the Nuggets guard said during a break from dad duties at his MB5 Pro Academy kids camp Saturday. “I could have the worst game of my life and he’s still going to be there, just so happy to see me.”
Makai, you lucked out, kid. You’ve got a beautiful life ahead. Same for papa.
One man’s pick for the breakout player of the Nuggets’ 2019-20 season: Beasley, the 6-foot-5, 22-year-old jumping jack whose dunks and 3-point shooting serve as shots of adrenaline for the Nuggets’ bench. It’s Nikola Jokic’s and Jamal Murray’s team. But all contenders need a freaky sniper who gets hot in a hurry. Think JR Smith, without the brain cramps and with a shirt.
“First,” Beasley said when I asked where the Nuggets fall in his NBA power rankings. “I think we’re the best team. I think we know who we are. My goal is a championship, nothing less.”
The Nuggets have never won an NBA championship, you know.
“And I want to be a part of that,” he fired back.
That’s where the situation gets tricky. Beasley’s a restricted free agent after next season. So this year offers a big step toward Beasley setting up the loves of his life — Makai and girlfriend Montana Yao — for a long, long time. He wants to be a starter. But there’s another way to generational money: NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
“No matter what, the best situation for me is what I’m happy in — whether that’s Denver or not. Hopefully I can stay here for the whole time,” Beasley said. “I love it here, love my team. It makes it easier for my family if I stay here. I’m working on myself, and I can’t control what they want to do. All I can control is my effort and killing it on the court every day.”
With Anthony Davis teaming up with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard with Paul George, the Western Conference is a load. The Nuggets have little choice but to counter with a game plan of stability and development from within. Making a serious run depends on young’uns like Beasley turning into consistent troublemakers for the opponent. He’s on Denver’s poster for player development.
OK, I must admit some bias here. Beasley’s one of the realest guys who draws a paycheck to play sports in Colorado. With an ugly sense of entitlement taking hold of pro sports, Beasley has determined his path to a lengthy career and big bucks is through old-fashioned hard work.
“I don’t get the respect, and I love it. It motivates me,” he said. “I don’t get acknowledged for what I did last year. It’s crazy to me. We were the second seed in the West without four starters (due to injuries) at some different points. It drives me all the time. I love people who don’t acknowledge what I just did. It’s a beautiful thing. I love it.”
What if I told you a Nuggets guard shot 50 percent from 3 as a starter (54 of 108)? That was Beasley last season. In 18 games as a starter, Beasley put up sexy offensive numbers: 15 points per game on 55 percent field-goal shooting. (I mean, come on.) Once Beasley decides to become a reliable defender, there should be open competition for the wing spot held by incumbent Will Barton.
There’s no competition for Malik’s attention when Makai’s in the room.
“He learned from the best, his own dad (Michael Beasley),” said Malik’s mom, Deena.
New baby, and working toward a new contract. For Malik Beasley, the motivation is real.