PORTLAND — Nikola Jokic is here, in America and a long way from home, to prove a point.
It didn’t start that way, but here we are: after playing 65 of 68 minutes in the longest game in Nuggets history, the Joker laid down Serbian law on all the skeptical body-shamers out there.
“They were talking about, ‘I’m not in good shape,’” Jokic said. “I’m in really good shape.”
Plenty of what-coulda-beens will linger after the Portland Trail Blazers outlasted the Nuggets 140-137 in four overtimes at Moda Center. Game 3 started Friday, ended Saturday, and lasted longer than "Titanic" — 3 hours, 25 minutes, in human minutes. Portland leads the Western Conference semifinal 3-1 with Game 4 Sunday.
In the short term, the Nuggets are in a bind. In the big picture, they are being carried by a basketball superman who’s treated his first postseason like a long-ago Pacific Northwest logger, chopping away at flawed stigmas and stereotypes trying to paint him into a box. He’s been cast as everything from "doughy" to "fat" to descriptors that border on racist and offensive when it comes to his unconventional NBA body.
And every time, without fail, Jokic has answered the call. Other times it was with triple-doubles, and the four extra periods — another first in Nuggets history — allowed him time for his third of this postseason (33 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, though he had 30-14-9 in regulation). This time it was with his stamina, another characteristic the masses rarely associate with a 7-foot, 250-pound big man.
“Even when I came here I was maybe a little... chubby,” Jokic said, considering his word choice with an extended pause. “There is no difference now. I’m feeling pretty good, to be honest.”
For once he wasn’t joking. Jokic has averaged 28 minutes per game in four NBA seasons. He doubled that in a single game and sounded like a man capable of playing a fifth OT — or coming back to win a playoff series that’s all but been handed to the Blazers at this point. That’s good, too, because Denver will need Joker for another 40 minutes if they intend to win Game 4.
Why is this important after the Nuggets fell behind 2-1 for a second straight playoff series? Because this season was always about learning what type of fiber these Nuggets are made of.
No one’s questioning the talent level on a built-from-scratch roster. But games like Friday night — or was it Saturday morning? — demand a different type of want. Matched against a team with years of playoff experience, the Nuggets often played dumb. They let this game slip away, as coach Michael Malone said, from Jamal Murray’s turnover on the sideline to miserable shot selection at the ends of the first and third overtimes. As he leaned back in a folding chair in the locker room afterward, Malone muttered a swear word... and followed with a grimace that looked as if he had stubbed his toe in the living room and was waiting for the pain to kick in.
This one hurt, no doubt about it. Win this one, as Denver should have done, and homecourt advantage would’ve returned to the 2-seeded Nuggets. But No. 3 Portland hit the big shot that eluded Denver, a killer lefty 3-pointer from reserve forward Rodney Hood on the right wing. And that was that — the first four-overtime playoff game since 1953 and the first Nuggets playoff game beyond two overtimes. Among other basketball miracles, nobody from either team took a bathroom break.
“Let it slip away,” Will Barton said.
“As far as regrets, I have zero,” Malone said.
“We’ve been fighting all year,” Paul Millsap said.
A solid case can be made the Nuggets are cooked. Or blazed, as they say in this neck of the woods. When it finally ended at 11:11 local time, past closing time on the east coast, the Nuggets had only 41 hours until tipoff for Game 4. “First bus is leaving in 5 minutes!” a Nuggets staffer shouted across the locker room, the NBA’s version of “Bedtime!” from Mom. The two Damian Lillard jerseys in front of me — ages 6 and 4 — had a bedtime of 9 p.m. but scored a hall pass on a night they'll never forget.
"You just go over those late overtimes and what you could have done better," Jamal Murray said.
This is no normal basketball player at point-center for the Nuggets. They are here because of Jokic and can overcome a severe series deficit because of Jokic. He’s one of a kind, and Jokic's almost jovial attitude after playing an hour-plus of playoff ball suggested he’s not done yet.
"I had 55 (minutes) and I was tired," said Jamal Murray.
“In that moment, at that time, you’re not thinking about how many minutes you’re playing,” Jokic said. “You’re trying to win the game.”
The Nuggets can now claim to a pair of records that could not possibly encapsulate the inferiority complex shared by Nuggets fans any better: the highest-scoring game in NBA history (186-184 with the Pistons in 1983) and Friday night (or was it Saturday?) at Moda Center.
The Nuggets lost both.
“I’ve never been involved in a game like that,” said Portland coach Terry Stotts, whose playing career begin almost 40 seasons ago.
What should embolden Nuggets fans is the man who was still present at 12:42 a.m. Pacific.
“You don’t think about how much exhausted or tired you are,” Jokic said.
There were questions about Joker. They were posed by people who didn’t know him, playing basketball identity politics, and those who do, like Serbia national team coach Aleksander Dordevic, who has pleaded with Jokic to play harder. Jokic has answered all of them.
"I apologized to him in the locker room" for playing Jokic 65 minutes, Malone said.
The Nuggets and Blazers played only the second quadruple-overtime game in playoff history, and afterward Jokic behaved like it was no big deal.
"The team, we are carrying each other," he said.
The Joker is why the Nuggets should be thrilled with their franchise direction, and why they're not buried in this series quite yet.