DENVER — Bol Bol?
Worth it, worth it.
"Toward the end of last season I started watching a lot of (Nikola) Jokic highlights,” the newest Nugget said late Thursday night.
So he’s just like the talking heads at ESPN! Cool.
The Nuggets entered Thursday night’s NBA draft without a pick. They closed it by trading into the second round to score the rights to No. 44 selection Bol Bol, a 7-foot-2 center who played just nine games at the University of Oregon, sustained a stress fracture in his left foot, then tumbled down the boards on draft night.
OK, let’s not bury the lead: Bol Bol measured a 9-foot-7.5 standing reach at the combine. Manute Bol's son can reach toward the sky and almost touch the rim without leaving the floor.
Whoa, Bol.
Denver's late move says more about Michael Porter Jr. than anything. It says they love him. If Porter sitting out a season to rehab a back injury raised red flags about doing the same thing all over again, they wouldn’t ship out a future second-round pick to grab another prospect with serious injury concerns, Bol Bol.
As for Bol, one NBA scout told me late Thursday: "Nobody comes close to his potential outside the top 10. Doesn't turn 20 until November. Well worth the risk."
Another one said: "Heard his feet are really bad (in terms of the injury)."
While the Western Conference grows fangs all around them, the Nuggets’ relative silence speaks volumes about how they feel about Porter. They’ve downplayed Porter’s potential in public forums, choosing instead to measure expectations with a wait-and-see approach. Don’t buy it. The Nuggets adore Porter. They love everything from his smooth scoring ability to the skinny jeans he wore on the bench for almost all of their 54 wins. They love the way he’s competed in recent individual workouts. They love him like your lawn loves all this rain.
Since they're not going to say it out loud, the Nuggets let their move on draft night and likely in a quiet free agency speak for them. Porter is the big addition here. They’re banking on him.
"He resembles the player we saw prior to the injuries," president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said late Thursday.
We’re going to see pretty soon what all the fuss is about. Porter is expected to play in the NBA Summer League and make his debut vs. Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans and the big, bouncy ball of fun the NBA’s tanking TV ratings could use.
It's never been a question about Porter's ability.
It’s been a question about his health.
The physicality of the NBA is going to be Porter’s challenge right from the jump. Porter turns 21 next week, and he’ll have to push back against the grown men who treat newcomers like tackling dummies. The opposition knows he’s coming off a career-threatening back injury, too.
If the Nuggets are going to stick with their plan of developing from within, Porter must be a reliable player next season. Denver’s in no position to baby its key guys and bring them along slowly. Realistic or not, they should be playing to reach the NBA Finals in 2020. Porter doesn’t need to be Kevin Durant next season, but he must be an upgrade, or it’s hard to see how they've kept up in the wild, wild West.
There’s crying in basketball. One report said Bol was taken from the green room in tears after not hearing his name called. Matter of fact, the 2019 draft was highlighted by tears. Zion Williamson cried after going No. 1 (alongside his single mom, a sweet reaction for sure). R.J. Barrett cried after going No. 3 to the Knicks (alongside Knicks history, that one made sense too). Remove the obvious ones, and the smart picks were made by the Grizzlies (Brandon Clarke at No. 21) and Suns (Ty Jerome at No. 24). Watch. Winners in college win as pros, too.
The road isn't getting any smoother for the Nuggets. The Lakers added All-Star center Anthony Davis. The Jazz added veteran point guard Mike Conley. The Clippers might just mess around and sign NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.
After decades of residing in NBA flyover country, it's clear those types of guys aren't coming here. Took a while, but the Nuggets are close to figuring out this winning-in-a-small-market thing. They have to be different. They have to get lucky. Now they must pray Porter becomes one of those guys.