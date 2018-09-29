DENVER — This wasn’t supposed to be easy.
That's not the Rockies way.
Nothing's ever come easy for the local ballclub. They've taken the tough, winding road for as long as purple pinstripes were the hot new thing in town. Eric Young’s leadoff homer on Colorado’s opening day came on a hard-fought 3-2 count. Matt Holliday may or may not have touched home in Game 163. The 2007 World Series arrived, finally, after an eight-day layoff between series, the longest in playoff history.
This? This is the usual.
The Nationals' 12-2 win before a sold-out crowd of 47,781 at Coors Field confirmed what longtime Rockies believers have known for a quarter-century: if there’s a fork in the road the Rockies will punch it into four-wheel drive, hop the curb and see what's cookin' in the off-road circuit these days. Who's up for some bouldering?!
Saturday night wasn't easy to stomach and didn’t feel like Rocktober. Too warm, for one thing, 70 degrees in the sixth inning. And the Rockies brought their June swoon game, not the one that cruised and crushed through an eight-game win streak that nudged them to the doorstep of a first National League West title.
The only easy part of the equation was predicting the Rox would make this hard. Easy’s for the free-spending Yankees, Cubs or Dodgers, who now can force a one-game playoff for the division Monday if the Rockies and Dodgers both win (or lose) Sunday.
"I think we're the best team," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Saturday.
To each their own. The Rockies clubhouse late Saturday sang a different tune after Jon Gray flamed out in another big-game start ("I guess you have to define 'big game,' first of all," Bud Black said before first pitch) and the Nationals fanned the flames of anxiety at 20th and Blake.
“Baseball is a (new) game every day. We've had a nice run here for the last eight or nine days, whatever it's been. Today we ran into a club that was swinging the bats,” Black said.
Winning the West away from the five-time defending champs won’t be easy. Never is around these hills. Soon as starting pitcher Jon Gray stepped off the mound in the second inning, cursing into his glove and at himself, hearts and minds who have grown attached to this version of the Rox turned their attention to Game 162. Here's what it looks like: Nationals right-hander Erick Fedde, with a 9.39 ERA in three starts, against lefty Tyler Anderson of the Rockies. Easy? Nope. Doable? Plenty.
"We've lost a lot of tough games, and we've always bounced back," Nolan Arenado said.
As the Nationals ripped Rockies pitching for 18 hits — most of which were banged, not blooped — I can’t be the only one who was thinking it: all the things that were going the Rockies' way stopped going the Rockies' way. The Dodgers with a four-run ninth to bust open a tie game in San Francisco. Trevor Story smashing a would-be two-run double off the right-field wall ... just foul. Charlie Blackmon hosing a ball 413 feet to center ... when it needed 415 feet to center.
Easy would have been keeping the champagne on ice until the division was won. Instead, they popped a premature celebration after clinching the wild card Friday. Easy would have been scoring a lights-out start from Gray, drafted No. 3 overall for these moments. Instead, the Oklahoman lost his cool, got beat up for five earned runs and was yanked after two innings.
"Looked like, to me, that he couldn't get the ball down," Black said.
Easy's for the other guys. The Rockies must do it the hard way. It's the only way they know.