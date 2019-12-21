Guess $106 million doesn’t buy what it used to. That’s the amount the Broncos paid for Bryce “Business Decision” Callahan, Ja’Wuan “Maybe Next Week” James and Kareem “Uber” Jackson in free agency.
Hunting yet another reason the Broncos are headed toward a third-straight losing season? Not one of the big-money free agents will play Sunday vs. the Lions.
Not one! Callahan hasn’t played a snap this season due to a foot injury. James has played only 65 snaps due to a knee issue. And Jackson rounds out the O-fer with a suspension handed down from the NFL for a DUI arrest.
Sheesh. OK, time for a new rule: next time John Elway and the Broncos front office doles out $57 million guaranteed, make medical evaluations the No. 1 priority.
Both Callahan and James had shaky and significant injury histories serving as red flags.