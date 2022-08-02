DENVER — The Blake Street Bombers and Rocktober rock stars had their day. God bless 'em.

These are the No Man’s Land Rockies. One foot in, one foot out, going nowhere slowly.

What’s the plan, man? Dick? Bill? Bud? Dinger? Anyone? Only one Major League Baseball team, according to ace beat writer Danielle Allentuck, did not make a single trade at the deadline on Tuesday. The Rockies are one of a kind. They are breaking the mold with this one.

The Rockies coulda been, shoulda been prime candidates to ship out expiring contracts in exchange for young prospects who can turn a loser into a winner down the road — when they are not 24 games back in the National League West, last and lost, going nowhere slowly. The No Man’s Land Rockies are just kind of ... there.

The Rockies are not baffling anymore. They will be baffling when they start to make sense.

It makes sense, however, the Rockies were playing the Padres when the deadline came and went. The Padres executed one of the biggest trades in (any kind of) ball history. When it was official the Padres had traded for stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals, Petco Park broke the news on the big screen. Must be nice. The Padres also completed the acquisition of All-Star closer Josh Hader. Super nice.

The Rockies have no chance in a division with the Dodgers and Padres behaving like Amazon and Apple. The Rockies are my neighborhood butcher shop. Neither is looking to expand.

“I think we are who we are. We’re not financially in that situation. We’re going to do the best we can with the resources we have,” general manager Bill Schmidt told Allentuck.

“I think the future’s bright,” Schmidt added.

For the Avalanche, yes, Broncos and Nuggets. It’s difficult to see a bright future for a last-place team that fails to realize now is not the time. The Rockies played a doubleheader in San Diego Tuesday. Right after after the trade deadline, around 4:20, Bud Black got ejected from a 13-5 loss in Game 1. If I were him, I would not manage the Rockies anymore and go fishing.

The Rox should be getting worse to eventually get better. Yet they remain the Casa Bonita of MLB. You go for the atmosphere.

This week in Rockies history was a doozy, even for the Rockies: Kris Bryant, the $182 million man, went on the injured list for the third time this season; the Rockies fell to 3-9 since the All-Star break; the front office stood pat at the deadline. Injuries happen, the Rockies aren't good enough, so the first two can be explained.

The third is incomprehensible. At a fork in the road, the Rockies take the road no one travels.

Pending free agents Carlos Estevez, Chad Kuhl, Jose Iglesias were not traded. Neither was CJ Cron, a very good player. They gave a contract extension to closer Daniel Bard, another good player. Bless their hearts, they should be good players elsewhere. Start the rebuild yesterday.

“We were looking. We were trying to make the club better. It takes two to make a trade. Trades are hard to make,” Schmidt said.

No doubt, but 29 of 30 teams pulled the upset.

It’s no fun ragging on the Rox. The happiest kids in Denver hang out at Coors Field. If Dick Monfort sells the team, I promise it will stop.

Pinkie promise.

They are 24 games back now, finished 32.5 games back last year, 17 the year before, 35 the year before. Clearheaded franchises rebuild with that kind of recent track record. Cultivate hope.

Schmidt has stated before the Rockies have some good players, but not enough of them. The deadline is prime time to add more of them to future Rockies teams. The Rox stood pat.

Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story had a point, you know. This is no man's land, party of one.