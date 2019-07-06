Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.