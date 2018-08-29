ENGLEWOOD • Bright and early Tuesday morning — when the controlled chaos begins for these hard-working folks, NFL athletic trainers — I went to Steve Antonopulos with a question.
You know “Greek.” He’s the Broncos director of sports medicine — the patriarch, in many ways, of athletic training in Colorado. Forty-two years with the Broncos tends to build some clout. And I asked him about this young Coloradan, Skyler Cottrell.
Woodland Park grad, CSU-Pueblo grad. Hearing good things about her future in sports, Greek. How would you describe Cottrell’s internship with the Broncos?
“She’s been spectacular,” Antonopulos said.
How’s that for a pat on the back? This was Brooks Koepka praising your short game, Serena Williams applauding your backhand. Nice l’il Tuesday for Cottrell, whose internship ends with the Broncos preseason this week.
“It’s incredible to learn from people who have years of on-field experience,” Cottrell said. “Greek’s pretty much seen and done it all. He’s able to share little tricks that he’s witnessed along the way. I’m so fresh in this profession, so to learn from all of them carries over into how I’ll conduct myself moving forward. It’s incredible to have this experience alongside a group like this.”
There are six female assistant athletic trainers in the NFL. There’s never been a woman rise to head athletic trainer in the NFL — yet. So put my $5 on Cottrell, who’s on her way. Please forgive for a moment her previous Chiefs fandom — “Don’t worry, I’m converted now” — and follow along as her trailblazing unfolds.
Two brothers, one sister. Karen’s her mom. Skyler was a four-sport standout at Woodland Park, a delightful mountain town up in Teller County highlighted by the South Platte Fly Shop, and after that she played two seasons of college soccer in Pueblo. It was there, through the guidance of program director Dr. Roger Clark and Nick Horman, the head athletic trainer for CSU-Pueblo football, that Cottrell caught the athletic training bug. Last summer she interned with the Atlanta Falcons. This year it was the Broncos. Next it’s back to the University of Pittsburgh to complete her Master’s in Sports Medicine.
And down the road? That’s anyone’s guess. Mine’s made up: Cottrell is going places.
As we spoke on the practice fields Monday, veteran wide receiver Demaryius Thomas stood alongside the three Lombardi trophies that centerpiece the UCHealth Training Center. He gestured at Cottrell with a straight face, thumbs up and a nod. Thomas knows a quality athletic trainer when he sees one: the longest-tenured player on the Broncos roster has played in 107 straight games — through hip/ankle/shoulder/you-name-it injuries. Athletic trainers are DT’s bff.
“See, like Demaryius,” Cottrell said. “This is a great group to work with. I can’t say enough.”
And this career she’s chasing? It’s no joke. Cottrell said the athletic trainers arrive at the facility every day around 5-5:30 a.m. They sprint from here to there until 7 p.m. Pre-practice treatments for the millionaires. Set up the fields for training camp sessions, morning practice and afternoon walk-throughs. Post-practice treatments. Something called modalities, which, as she kindly explained, includes ice, stim, heat and biowave treatments.
“It’s a rush,” Cottrell said. “Especially the games.”
“We were impressed before we brought her here,” Antonopulos said. “The selection of the students, we try to get the best of the best that apply. She’s always been on our radar. And she’s done a tremendous job for us.
“We look at three things when people apply for a job with us: passion, character, work ethic. She epitomizes all of those. She has great passion for the field of athletic training. Although she’s inexperienced and hasn’t really been out there, she has great character. And she works as hard as any student we have ever had here, including all the former students who are on my staff.”
Cottrell said there was zero blowback from the athletes because she’s a she. Most guys on NFL rosters worked with female athletic trainers throughout their college careers, whether it was Thomas at Georgia Tech, Phillip Lindsay at CU-Boulder or Von Miller at Texas A&M.
“I don’t really notice I’m a girl in this environment,” Cottrell said.
“I might get a few more ‘please’ and ‘thank yous’ than my peers do.”
I mentioned the notable trend of grads of the CSU system leaving a mark as sports trailblazers, from Becky Hammon coaching the San Antonio Spurs to Jenny Cavnar calling Rockies games on AT&T SportsNet. So let’s fire up the fountains: does Cottrell consider herself a trailblazer?
“Someday, I hope. But I don’t think about it until it gets brought up. Then I think, ‘Wow, I’m doing something that a lot of people don’t have the opportunity to do,’” she said. “It definitely takes a special person to work in the NFL, because it’s a grind. I’d like to think I have what it takes. If that happens, I would reflect on it: ‘Oh my gosh. I did this.’”
She’s on her way, all right. Ask Greek.
