SEATTLE — This was supposed to be about Paxton Lynch, the ugly divorce from the Broncos he thrust back into the news, three crummy seasons that sent him up here, his new home.
But we’re calling an audible. We’re calling an audible because Drew Lock — please don’t be Paxton Lynch, please don’t be Paxton Lynch — did a bunch of stuff in his second preseason game that Lynch never did back in Denver. Never zipped a pass to a tight end the tight end didn't see until it plopped directly into his hands. Never took his sweet time to lob a first-down pass with a defender ready to plow him face-first into the turf. Lynch never did those things.
So the first bar has been cleared: Drew Lock is not Paxton Lynch. Low bar, sure. But the Paxton Lynch era in Colorado was so forgettable, so scarring it was a bar that had to be cleared.
Lock isn’t Lynch. Altogether now... phew.
The Seahawks beat the Broncos 22-14 in a preseason game at CenturyLink Field, and Lock looked far more comfortable this time around: 5-for-7 for 55 yards and a 94.3 rating on his first series. He anticipated where Troy Fumagalli would be, and he zipped a pass straight into the tight end’s hands. He looked like a capable backup for his first season, and who knows after that?
Here’s a hunch Lock ascends from third string to No. 2 on the depth chart when the 49ers roll into Denver for two joint practices next Friday. Then you hope Joe Flacco stays healthy.
“He (Lock) had some good plays out there, some not so good, but that’s part of his growing process,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said.
Fangio’s right on. Lock wasn’t great. He wasn’t awful. Most important, he’s not Paxton Lynch.
Lynch looked super on Thursday against his former team, the one that drafted him in the first round without bringing him to Denver for a predraft interview. He threw a touchdown and ran for another. But it was never a question about Lynch’s athletic ability. It was always a question about his maturity. The way Lynch wagged his tongue and thumped his chest after scoring — against Denver’s third-string defense in his 13th preseason game — showed he hasn’t aged much.
Most of the Broncos starting offense — Flacco included — played one series. (Too much, if you ask me, when it’s hard to see what’s gained from putting your big-money guys at risk of injury in a pretend game.) Flacco was 3 of 4 for 19 yards and mostly handed off to Phillip Lindsay (10 yards on four carries) and Royce Freeman (one sweet run of 50 yards). To borrow a line from Vance Joseph, Flacco was Flacco. He’s like a lineman. You notice when he messes up.
“I thought Joe looked comfortable,” Fangio said.
It will help the Broncos tremendously if they begin to catch the ball more consistently. Kelvin McKnight almost dropped a punt. Devontae Booker dropped a kickoff. Courtland Sutton’s had the dropsies much of camp. Theo Riddick dropped a catchable pass on a fourth-down play.
Catch the ball, guys.
Full disclosure: I’m not sold on Lock. It’s alarming (but true!) that Fangio has slammed the Missouri program for failing to prepare the young quarterback for an NFL system. It’s worrisome that Lock so often resembles an off-balance golfer trying to reach the green in two.
The most important factor this Broncos season is Flacco’s health. Lock isn’t close to ready yet.
But at least he’s not Paxton Lynch, who last week decided to fire shots at the Broncos: "It feels closer (in Seattle), feels like a family. I bring my fiancé out here. I bring my dad out here. And they even say it too. They feel so much more welcome around everybody.”
It remains baffling that Elway and the Broncos front office believed that pairing Lynch and Vance Joseph was a recipe for winning. Thank goodness for franchise legacies and clean slates, right?
Elway responded to Lynch’s comments Thursday on Denver’s 9News: “I will say this: if you don’t have success, nothing is very friendly and when he was in Denver he didn’t have a lot of success there. So therefore, I can understand in his mind why it was not a very pleasant stay in Denver.”
It’s a pleasant thought to know the Broncos did their homework on Lock the way they didn’t with Lynch. After drafting Lynch without flying him in for a predraft visit, the Broncos went overboard in their recon on Lock, traveling to Mizzou to see him play in person, bringing him to UCHealth Training Center and scouting him at the Senior Bowl. Shoot, they covered the gamut on quarterbacks they didn’t take, like coaching Baker Mayfield at the Senior Bowl.
The Broncos need Flacco to stay healthy.
They need Drew Lock to continue being not Paxton Lynch.