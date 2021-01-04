DENVER — Through seven Super Bowls, three parades through a Broncos-mad city, Tebow to DT, Peyton to everyone, there were precious few moments a normal, everyday Coloradan could relate to the great John Elway.
But on the same day he stepped aside as Broncos general manager, there was one. Elway got a phone call Monday morning. A grandchild had arrived four days early, a surprise. His daughter, Jessie, had a beautiful baby boy, and Theodore Manuel weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces.
This, less than a year after John’s mom, Janet, passed away, and No. 7 himself contracted COVID-19. Maybe it’s the sappy new dad in me, but wouldn’t that many life moments tucked into one year juggle anyone’s priority list? And Elway is saying the grandpa role is the best gig yet.
“It’s much better than being a parent. You don’t have to discipline. You get to spoil them. And they always like you,” Elway said.
Monday was a win-win-win for all parties involved. Teddy won’t have to share grandpa with the trade deadline. The Broncos can hire a new GM with a new set of philosophies and kick this godforsaken era to the curb. And Broncos lifers won’t have to deal with the stomach ache that came from wishing their football hero would do exactly what he did Monday — hang 'em up. Now you hope the GM that follows Elway is more Peyton Manning than Brian Griese.
You never wanted to be the guy who followed Elway, the quarterback, but this go-round should be a fair share less stressful on the new guy. Four straight losing seasons for the first time since the 1970s made it the right time. And seeing how Elway said they’ve “been talking about it for a couple weeks,” the Broncos have a short list inside a short list for the next GM.
Elway’s staying on as president of football operations through the 2021 season. Matt Russell’s retiring as his “right-hand man.” And Vic Fangio’s going to help make the GM hire, a helluva lot of capital for a guy who’s 12-20 as the coach. All that tells me is the hire will be someone with Broncos ties, the obvious candidates being Adam Peters of the 49ers or Champ Kelly of the Bears. Both worked in personnel for the Broncos. Familiarity is how the Broncos do things. Shoot, Elway stepped aside as GM on the same day Gary Kubiak retired from the NFL.
Is there a Broncos text chain that makes sure everyone in the fam is aligned in big decisions?
Seven teams need GMs, and the Broncos job isn’t what it was. The Texans and Jags have or will have franchise quarterbacks, the most attractive commodity in a recruiting pitch. The Panthers, Lions, Falcons and Washington have entrenched owners, for better and worse, and it’s always kind of nice to know who’s going to fire you after they hire you. Elway began his pitch Monday.
“The thing is, on the football side, we’ve had every opportunity that we ever had when Mr. Bowlen was here,” he said. “I don’t look at ownership being a part of this (search).”
OK, since we’re all thinking it. Can’t be just me: Peyton Manning, Broncos GM ... with a Broncos ownership stake. Two birds, one stone. Now let me squash that idea to you this way: You think a 44-year-old who spends his days getting swing tips from Tiger Woods and sipping beers at The Masters needs the job that just tackled John Elway? PFM would have to be loopy. When that's the kind of retirement you’ve carved out for yourself, you’re not loopy. You’re a genius.
Recruiting Manning ranks No. 1 on Elway’s list of accomplishments as GM. Those Broncos were the best show we’ve seen around these hills, and Elway’s 71 wins in his first 100 games as GM are believed to be the most by a lead personnel executive in NFL history. It was fun! But what forever will stick with me is how Elway and Russell flipped the roster so severely to extraordinary success — a struggle-bus offense with Tim Tebow in 2011 ... a historic offense with Manning in 2013 ... a championship defense with Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr. and all those big meanies in 2015.
It’s one thing to win big with a franchise quarterback who covers up the cracks. It’s quite another to win playoff games a bunch of different ways in a five-year window. If you came to this space to see someone ripping Elway, hate to burst your bubble. His decade as GM will go down as a success — in large part because the Broncos were 4-12 with the Josh McDaniels filming scandal right behind them when he started.
This was not the glorious exit, birds chipping, sunset glowing, Colorado is accustomed to with Elway stepping aside. That would have been retiring after Super Bowl 50. That should have been the move — retiring after twin Super Bowls as a quarterback, then one as an executive.
But what are you gonna do?
“With the way this year has gone, being 60 years old, there’s some other things in life I’d like to do, but I’d still like to be in football,” Elway said.
Monday was a good day. The Broncos turned the page, and Teddy confirmed a date with Grandpa.
Teddy is grandchild No. 7, by the way.