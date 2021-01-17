DENVER — A guy peeing on the sidewalk is a new one. Maybe in an alley off Colfax, but not the sidewalk next to Colfax.
Sunday afternoon, broad daylight, he found relief, across the street from Argonaut Liquors.
Welcome to downtown Denver these days. It’s one big, run-down, terribly sad public restroom.
The Jazz squeaked past the Nuggets 109-105 at Ball Arena on Sunday as well, another troubling night for the local squad. They're 13 games into a shortened season with only one win against a winning team. Aside from MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, with 35 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and star Jamal Murray, with 30 points, there’s not enough oomph. There’s just not.
"They make shots. We didn't," Joker said after.
Maybe the Nuggets boarding the struggle bus is what I should be writing today, but no. Not today. Not after spending the afternoon in what used to be a favorite place. The decline and decay of downtown Denver is too hard to ignore anymore. That’s what local politicians appear to be doing. What they’re actually doing I have no idea, but it’s not protecting what used to be a gold standard for downtowns. Now the area around the state Capitol could be Indianapolis ... St. Louis ... L.A. Now the area around the state Capitol looks like an apathy bomb went off.
Seriously, what’s going on down here? All the metal fencing that surrounds the City and County Building and state Capitol sure would’ve been handy during the summer protests and riots that ended with windows smashed out of the City and County Building and the state Capitol. The fencing is there, now, in anticipation of more protests and riots before and after Wednesday's inauguration. Might need it, might not, but we definitely needed it last summer. Where was the protection?
Don’t tell me city officials were caught off-guard, either. That's nonsense. Sunday, Aug. 23, I drove down to the City and County Building to see the aftermath of another peaceful protest. “Only 23 (smashed windows) this time,” said a city worker carrying drywall to cover up the mess. He said the previous time ended with 90 smashed windows. The likes of Mayor Michael Hancock knew all those problems and vandals were coming. They simply looked the other way.
Downtown and East Colfax are spots near and dear to my heart, and it’s heartbreaking to see entire blocks look like disaster zones. Saw one of my first shows at the Paramount, Bad Religion. I was maybe 16 and probably out past curfew, so don’t tell my folks. But it was safe, perfectly safe. Same era, our family opened a cellphone store on 16th Street Mall. Cellphones weren’t yet attached to us, so it didn’t work out.
That storefront sat empty on Sunday. Or maybe there’s a business hidden inside. Hard to say, since wood planks covered in graffiti cover the windows. Yes, it’s now a preboom downtown.
We are in a pandemic, but I doubt the smashed windows got COVID-19. The old Tom’s Diner is closed and graffitied up good. The Fillmore has fencing fit for a prison. Pho-Natic across from the Capitol is open, I think, since a handwritten sign says “open” on the boarded windows.
No one honest is going to say downtown and East Colfax ever were oases. Both were places you could go to buy weed before weed was legal. Both were places with quote-unquote rough spots. But up till now they felt like home, and Denver’s never, ever been like this: 95 murders in 2020, a record. Meantime, arrests in the first half of 2020 were down 45% year over year, according to Colorado Politics.
Now there’s a ratio for you. At this rate the best years of downtown are behind downtown.
Some will counter crime’s up in all major cities, and that’s true. But have you been to all the major cities? I don’t want Denver to be like all major cities. I want different Denver, like it was.
Now it’s like all the others.
Cruise down Colfax one of these days. Swing through Pete's Kitchen. Go check out Civic Center Park where the food trucks used to hang out. See for yourself. Just don’t step in a puddle.