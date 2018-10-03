CHICAGO — It started on Tuesday, ended on Wednesday. Four hours, fifty-five minutes into a ballgame that spelled October like only postseason baseball can, it was over. It was over like a heart-stopping film is over, so juicy and stressful you scrape the popcorn bag to soak in the credits.
National League wild card: Rockies 2, Cubs 1 (13 innings).
Let the credits and the good times roll. Welcome back, Rocktober. Hot damn we missed you.
“I think this will go down as a Major League Baseball classic," manager Bud Black said.
Where do we start? How much time do you have? The Rox lunged into the National League Division Series after the longest postseason game in Wrigley Field history, the longest sudden-death postseason game in MLB history and a game we'll never forget. It was over six innings after they cut off beer sales and, boy, how the 41,649 rowdies who piled in could have used a frosty cold Old Style.
It was over when Tony Wolters decided it was over. Come again? Anthony John Wolters. Plays catcher, smiles all the time. Hitting .170 coming into the playoffs and hadn’t recorded a hit since — hang on, gimme a minute — Sept. 10. And it was that guy’s RBI single with two outs in the lucky 13th that scored Trevor Story. If I hadn’t seen it with my own eyes, I wouldn’t have believed Wolters pounding his hands together standing on first base.
"A feeling I’m not going to forget,” Wolters said afterward.
"It's the little brother doing something great," Black said.
With a crisp swing against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks, Wolters delivered a moment that stands next to Matt Holliday touching home in Game 163, Ubaldo’s no-no and Nolan Arenado wearing blood on his face after hitting for the cycle.
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Kyle Freeland said. “I remember '07 like it was yesterday.”
Oh, right. That guy. The Rockies meet the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park for Game 1 on Thursday because Freeland isn’t wired like most men, like most pitchers the Rockies have tried and tried again. He’s a Colorado guy, and that inherently means he’s tougher, smarter, better-looking and superior to his opponents.
Could've fooled Wrigley Field. Way up in Section 501, they were Googling Freeland’s name to learn more about this devilish lefty. And with the outfield flags waving sideways like a sheet snapped onto a bed, Freeland delivered a message from Colorado with love: these ain’t your brother’s Rockies. They’re Kylerado’s.
The Rockies learned about their future Tuesday night. At the top of the list was the sure-as-shootin’ arrival of a staff ace. Freeland pitched 6 2/3 innings, shut down the Cubs and silenced a frantic crowd. Eighty-two pitches. Two hits. No runs. A reading on the fear meter of zero.
“He’s built for this,” manager Bud Black said prior to first pitch.
Freeland out-Lester’ed Jon Lester, a postseason great with 22 playoff starts to his name. The Rockies and his homestate couldn’t have asked for more.
“It could have easily gone the other way,” shortstop Trevor Story said. “We stepped up and made it happen.”
These aren’t the full credits.
"So many contributions from so many guys," Black said.
Toss in Charlie Blackmon’s leadoff walk that led the first run, Arenado’s magic glove at third that prevented at least two baserunners, the Rockies bullpen that roared back like these Rockies always seem to do. But the guy at short? Trevor Story? Three base hits, the game-winning run and a diving stop at short that stemmed the momentum from getting out of hand.
Wrigley was rockin’. When Javy Baez punched in the tying run in the eighth, the 104-year-old foundation of the ballpark felt a little shaky.
Four hours, 55 minutes later, the ol’ ballpark was speechless.
"What a win," Black said.
Bring on the Brew Crew. Rocktober lives.