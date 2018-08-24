WASHINGTON, D.C. • As the chocolate waters of the Potomac hurried below the Arlington Memorial Bridge on Thursday, the modern Broncos nudged their patriarch one big, overdue step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s a matter of time until Pat Bowlen’s bust appears in Canton.
Finally and finally predictably, Bowlen was named a contributor finalist for the Hall of Fame. He could be inducted as soon as 2019, perhaps alongside Champ Bailey. The hallmark of Bowlen’s Broncos has been their consistency. How are the Broncos lookin’? Good, usually. It’s rare when they stink up the joint for long.
Now what I believe to be Bowlen’s greatest statistical achievement hangs precariously from a ledge: over 34 seasons his Broncos have never suffered back-to-back losing records. Not once. That’s wild, you know?
Among the big four leagues, only the Houston Rockets can say the same. Props to media relations guru Patrick Smyth both for that telling anecdote, and for leading the Bowlen-to-the-HOF campaign. If they were the New York or Dallas Broncos, he’d have been in a long time ago.
Only three current players are personally familiar with Bowlen: Von Miller, Chris Harris, Jr. and Demaryius Thomas. The latter once photo-bombed Bowlen and Peyton Manning as a keepsake.
“In our team room there’s a big picture of Mr. B, so they’re aware of who he is,” coach Vance Joseph said. “But most of the guys have never met Mr. B.”
No pressure, but keeping that streak alive — zero consecutive losing seasons in Bowlen’s time — is a big deal around here, fellas. That seems especially true the same year Hall of Fame voters have officially acknowledged what Broncos Country already knew. Being the center of attention at the Hall of Fame ceremony, and possibly playing in the 2019 Hall of Fame game, would amount to a sweet celebration coming off a winning record and postseason appearance. Beats the alternative, at least.
For that, the Broncos put Case Keenum in charge. Through no fault of his own, Keenum won’t be afforded a long honeymoon in Colorado. No offense, or no off-ense, the locals aren’t in a patient mood. Just how it is. Happened with all the new quarterbacks with almost no exception. I guess you could say Peyton Manning earned an extended welcome, in part because he had shredded defenses at Mile High for so long it’s the only thing Broncomaniacs could imagine. Even then, you’re lying if Manning’s three-interception first half against the Atlanta Falcons didn’t have you looking sideways at the person next to you: We sure that fused neck is fully operational?
Anyway, Keenum. Swell guy. Not since Kyle Sloter has a Broncos quarterback signed so many autographs. Wrote a book. Stays long after practice to wing fade routes to Emmanuel Sanders.
But can Keenum play? This one Friday against the Redskins is the third preseason game, and a third preseason game hasn’t drawn this many eyeballs since, well, last year. Then it was time to form an opinion on Trevor Siemian that, come hell or high water, wasn’t going to change no matter if he won the AFC West or went 5-11.
When there’s a new guy, the blue-red battle here on the Beltway has nothing on Colorado’s quarterback conversation. Ours is actually more civilized. Yay, sports.
There’s been some good signs for the Broncos offense. Sanders is schooling cornerbacks like a guy who did something wrong or knows they just drafted his replacement. Rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton are your next Rod Smith/Ed McCaffrey, Eddie Royal/Brandon Marshall, Sanders/Demaryius Thomas. What else? Jeff Heuerman stiff armed a guy into next week and, better yet, played in a game and didn’t get hurt. Royce Freeman is a prize at running back. And this ball hawk they stole in the fourth round? Josey Jewell? Stop making the pride of Iowa mad with silly rookie haircuts. He’s going to be a player. It’s mostly new guys who are turning heads at Dove Valley.
How it all turns out? No clue. Some good signs, nonetheless.
The bad sign? Those good signs for the offense have all come against the Broncos’ defense. In preseason games Keenum’s offense looks like a group that’s only played together for three weeks or something. Keenum hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass yet. He missed a couple freebies to Sanders, who’s been open the moment he wakes up in the morning, and blamed his own footwork. (Sounded to me like a savvy veteran who didn’t want to blame poor pass protection on the missed throws.) Keenum last season had the fourth-lowest interception rate in the NFL, right there with Tom Brady and Alex Smith, the opposing and familiar quarterback for the Redskins on Friday. Case hasn’t thrown a preseason pick yet.
Relative to Colorado’s mood, there’s a lot riding on this Broncos season. With Bowlen finally on the doorstep of the Hall of Fame, his most impressive streak hangs in the balance. It’s probably best to avoid becoming the group that crashes Bowlen’s endearing, quotable record of more Super Bowls (seven) than losing seasons (six).