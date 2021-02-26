GREENWOOD VILLAGE — If Cherry Creek wins the boys basketball state championship — and it’s trending that way at No. 1 in Class 5A — here’s hoping Greg Critchett is gifted a ring of his own.
It’s the Greg Critchetts of the high school world making sure this COVID-19 season happens.
Because the season's still happening, and that’s a mild miracle given the protocols CDPHE has saddled these teenagers with. They are extraordinary protocols that only extraordinary educators could execute. When I got to Cherry Creek’s gym Friday night to see the Bruins beat Smoky Hill 84-72 in a zippy Centennial League game, it was after sifting through four pages of the school’s gameday “script” — a minute-by-minute detail of how gameday must go down.
There are no ifs or ands but lots of masks about it.
Refs go in the PE locker room. There's an away JV team parking lot. No halftime warmups. Ten minutes for disinfecting the gym and on and on. And at the COVID check-in desk you’ll find Mr. Critchett, who, for this exercise, reps hundreds of educators making sure kids can play as many games as possible despite absurd protocols (my words) that make neighboring states chuckle.
Through the years Mr. Critchett has carried all kinds of titles at Cherry Creek, from football coach to (state championship) cross country coach to technology coordinator to PE instructor for special needs kids. These days he checks your temperature, marks off all the no-COVID boxes and inputs the data from each game into a laptop. He's positively invaluable to the Bruins.
“When you’re 17 and you’re playing for a state championship, that's as big as it gets," he said.
CDPHE's protocols are so extensive and so intensive that it’s time for teams with state championship aspirations to start wondering if they should finish their regular seasons. Just the other day, for example, the Glenwood Springs girls team was locked into a quarantine — not because one of its own tested positive, but because it was exposed to an opposing player who tested positive for COVID-19. And if a team is still in quarantine when the state playoffs begin March 9, well, tough cookies. You can’t play. You’re done — even if it wasn’t your team that tested positive. Do you want to tell a locker room full of 16-year-olds their season’s over when it’s not their fault it’s over?
“If a team went on quarantine now for 14 days, they would not be eligible for the playoffs,” a CHSAA spokesperson confirmed Friday.
Now consider a squad like Cherry Creek. Talk about competitive. Cherry Creek has one of the best boys teams in school history, and Cherry Creek is a school with a lot of sports history. Julian Hammond III will play hoops at CU, Chase Penry will play football at CU, forward Myles Purchase will play football at Iowa State, and Blake Purchase has football offers from CU, among others. Good luck defending all those athletes. Shoot, good luck not getting thumped by 20, their average margin of victory entering Friday. Credit Smoky Hill for keeping it to a one-possession game late in the third. Smoky’s unranked, and it plays too hard to be unranked.
But considering what’s at stake — for a team with six seniors! — here’s what I wanted to know about Cherry Creek: Why would the Bruins play the final three games on its regular-season schedule? If you’re a loaded squad with tunnel vision on a state title, why take the risk of a season-ending quarantine?
“Yeah, I’d be lying if I said the thought hadn’t crossed my mind,” Cherry Creek coach Kent Dertinger told me.
Cherry Creek’s 11-0 with little else to prove in the regular season. It has to be a thought.
“It’s definitely something that I’m going to put some more thought into this weekend. It’s tough, because as a competitor, as a coach, you want to play every single one of the games on your schedule,” Dertinger said. “But like you said, with playoffs right around the corner, it’s something we have to consider and take everything into account and weigh the risks.”
This bizarre high school basketball season has been about decisions. At one point some programs had to decide if it was worth allowing parents to attend their kids’ games, because a parent’s positive test could lead to a team-wide quarantine. Now it’s a real question of whether to complete an already shortened regular season in order to be eligible for the playoffs.
Cherry Creek's varsity made the decision to practice separate from the JV team and play the season without varsity-junior varsity swing players. Their practices were shortened to 90 minutes. They want to finish this thing, bad.
“The whole time we’re trying to get through to the players that it’s not just the decisions they’re making at practice,” said Dertinger, the coach. “It’s everything. It’s their whole life.”
The teams that finish with state titles — or simply finish, if we're being real — have a bunch of Mr. Critchetts to thank. They’re spending their down time inputting COVID data and disinfecting gyms. They’re doing it because they recognize and live the value of high school sports, because they're extraordinary.