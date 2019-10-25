INDIANAPOLIS • The Colts knew. Dang right they knew. They knew plans change, and if you don’t change with them, well, good luck to ya.
They knew their franchise quarterback was beat to heck, from a concussion to a lacerated kidney to a shoulder injury he suffered while snowboarding in Colorado. (True story.) They knew their plans — the big ones that included Andrew Luck, that franchise quarterback — could be in danger before anyone else knew.
They knew, so they acted. They acted with humility. They admitted they might’ve been wrong. Both eyes on the future, the Colts went out and traded for another quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, just in case all their well-laid plans went kersplat like an egg on the sidewalk.
Now compare the Colts’ humility to the Broncos’ hubris. Compare how the Colts stayed one step ahead of disaster to the Broncos, a walking disaster. Compare how the Colts accepted a slight detour and now are sitting at 4-2, thinking playoffs, to the Broncos plunging headfirst into the same brick wall at 2-5.
Humility’s a 6.5-point favorite over hubris as the Colts host the Broncos here at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Do the Broncos know this season’s cooked? Do they know they’re 11-26 in the past 37 games? Do they know they were wrong about their aging core having something left, about Joe Flacco being in his prime? Do they know it’s time to change course?
Because the way they’re behaving suggests a franchise in denial — still, somehow, after all that. Emmanuel Sanders is gone, two draft picks from the 49ers in his place. That’s a good thing! That suggests they’re coming around to reality. But Chris Harris Jr., in the final year of his contract, is still with the Broncos. Why? Derek Wolfe, also in the final year of his contract with Denver, is still with ‘em too. Why?
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week the Broncos sought to keep Sanders in a Broncos uniform to play against the Colts on Sunday.
Again, why? Why, when draft picks, not wins, is what they need the most: “You’ve got to build your team through the draft. There’s no two ways about that,” Vic Fangio said last week.
That in mind, there should not be an expiring contract that’s worth something on the trade block still on the Broncos roster come Tuesday, the trade deadline. Harris, gone. Wolfe, gone. Sunday’s irrelevant. Tuesday’s relevant. The trade deadline’s relevant. Stockpiling pick on pick and hitting on those picks is relevant.
“We’ve got seven picks in the first four rounds next year,” GM John Elway said last week.
Don’t take it from me. Take it from Coach Vic. Like the Colts knew, Fangio knows. Just check out this answer from Fangio when asked who deserves a butt pat for the Colts staying afloat after Luck left them high and dry when he retired at the 11th hour, in August.
“The credit first and foremost needs to go to (general manager) Chris Ballard because they’ve put together a team that could withstand the loss of Andrew Luck and still keep going,” Fangio said. “If you remember the last time the Colts lost their great quarterback, which was Peyton (Manning) ... their season went in the tank. That didn’t happen this time because they have a better overall team.”
Good stuff right there, and none of it should be a surprise to the Broncos.
The 2015 team — the one that thumped Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady and Cam Newton en route to a Super Bowl parade — withstood an awful season of quarterbacking because the rest of the roster was so well-built by Elway and the NFL’s smallest scouting department.
This is not that. This is a team that, last week against Kansas City, started only four players it selected in the 2016 and ‘17 drafts, the drafts that are crushing them right now. This is a team that will have one of its last seven first-round draft picks on the field Sunday — and the one, rookie tight end Noah Fant, couldn’t practice at Dove Valley on Friday because he sliced himself while removing athletic tape from a foot.
“I was just cutting down on the tape and caught a little bit of skin,” Fant said.
Rip off the bandage. This’ll hurt before it heals.
What next? Watch what the Broncos do, not what they say. See if they know plans change.
Will the Broncos? If not, good luck to ’em.