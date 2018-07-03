DENVER • I’m on Season 3 of “The Sopranos.” It’s the second time I’ve watched the best series in television history, so I already know who dies.
The only drama is how.
On a related note, the Golden State Warriors this week added all-NBA center DeMarcus Cousins to their roster. That means the Warriors can field a current All-Star at all five positions in their starting lineup. Not to ruin the ending, but everybody else loses and the screen goes dark.
Come to think of it, the latter is an accurate slogan for the NBA in 2018.
On a personal level, not a professional one, my interest in the NBA has never been lower, and it’s a direct result of knowing the final scene before the first episode airs. Cue the laugh track. Roll the credits. The 2018-19 NBA season is all over except for the money grab.
That’s a shame, too, because the Nuggets are about to field a team that shows every quality I’d want in my team: unselfish, high-scoring, a little bit goofy. Plus, and this is a biggie, now that Wilson Chandler was dealt to Philly on Tuesday, they’re a Kenneth Faried trade away from having a roster full of guys who love playing here. That’s not a given. Ask ‘Melo.
Nikola “Big Honey” Jokic is the basketball hero this NBA doesn’t deserve. Or is it “Big Money?” The Serbian delight just scored a $147 million contract extension, so I asked around Pepsi Center if Joker has purchased a car yet. Nope. His older brothers are still driving him around town. During the season, when they drop off Nikola at Pepsi Center, they sometimes put him in a headlock and give him a noogie.
Hate to say so, but the easy-way-out NBA is close to losing a lifelong fan. If it’s not about the Nuggets, I’m not about this NBA life. When pretty boy Steph Curry responded to the Cousins news by tweeting “the 3rd splash brother” alongside a row of laughing emojis, he laughed in the face of folks who actually value competition. Hot take from the third-best player on the roster. He’s right, though. It’s a joke.
The Warrior$ are taking your time and money — through cable, advertising and tickets — and laughing all the way to the bank. The starting five reads like a sneaker ad: Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Cousins. They combine for one coward.
What’s the Christmas Day lineup going to look like? 76ers-Bucks. Nuggets-Wolves. Raps-Wizards. Lakers-Celtics. Warriors varsity-Warriors junior varsity? OK, OK. So the headliner will be Warriors-Rockets. “Home Alone” offers the same level of uncertainty.
If you have to ask if something is good for a sport, it’s not. The super (party pooper) team is a show, not a competition. Adam Silver’s NBA might as well borrow Rocky’s trampoline and introduce the 8-point shot. Problem is, Durant doesn’t need the first, Curry would swish the second.
The Nuggets’ path to a parade was always about timing as much as talent. The when is as important as the how. I once asked Tim Connelly, the president of basketball operations, if the Nuggets attempt to identify when the super teams will be no more, and then it’s go time. They do, and pretty often.
“You say, ‘There’s a sweet spot this year, potentially this team is on a downward slide, this team has some decisions to make financially,’” Connelly explained.
One issue with that, and there’s nothing the Nuggets, Jazz or Pelicans can do about it. The Celtics superteamed up in 2007, the Heat superteamed up in 2010, the Cavaliers superteamed up in 2014, the Rockets superteamed up in 2017, and the Warriors superteamed up in ’17 and ’18. This NBA makes a better closed door than a window.
Now more than ever the league must consider conference realignment. Silver has NBA media eating out of his hands; the commish could turn on the A/C and they’d report he’s solved global warming. Do it soon: James and Cousins just turbo-charged the West, and the top four picks in the draft came West. Mid-market franchises like the Nuggets are playing on a 12-foot basket with three Dikembes protecting the rim.
If anything, those fans who don’t populate the Warriors bandwagon should be drawn to a team like the Nuggets. The Nuggets are the anti-Warriors. Their old-school, gradual approach is to draft (Jokic, Jamal Murray), develop (Gary Harris) and pray (Juancho Hernangomez, Michael Porter Jr.). The Nuggets are the Butler to Golden State’s Kentucky. Don’t know about you, but give me the plucky bracket buster any day.
“It actually makes me more steadfast in our approach,” Connelly said Tuesday.
“Draft, develop and create an internal sense of loyalty and togetherness,” he said. “Guys who love the city and their teammates.”
In other words, everything I’d want in my team.
And with the Durant-Cousins Warriors, much of what Beholden State isn’t.
(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)