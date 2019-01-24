ENGLEWOOD — Long before Rich Scangarello donned a Denver Broncos polo on Thursday as the new offensive coordinator at UCHealth Training Center, he needed a place to sleep.
Let’s start there. One of many spare bedrooms seems like the perfect symbol for this unusual, twisting, self-imposed pilgrimage through football. It was 2015 — they think — when “Scang” shacked up in a home owned by a man named Keith Carter. I don’t know Keith Carter. You don’t know Keith Carter. Shoot, from the sounds of it, "Scang" barely knew Keith Carter.
But that’s how and why Scangarello is here, charged with reviving a Broncos offense that’s one breath from flat-lining. The 46-year-old from Los Angeles was willing and able to take some wild jobs — a few times when it meant a demotion — to get where he wanted to be, here. With stops in between, Scangarello’s gone from quarterbacks coach at Carleton (it’s in Minnesota) to quarterbacks coach at Millsaps (it’s in Mississippi) to the coordinator at Wagner College (it’s in New York) only three years ago.
Now he’s running the Denver Broncos’ offense. See what I mean? Unusual. Twisting. A li'l crazy.
Anyway, back to Keith Carter. He was on the Atlanta Falcons staff when Scangarello showed up as something called an "offensive quality control coach," hoping to borrow/learn/steal ideas from offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. And Carter, the one with the spare bedroom, is tight with the coach at Wagner College.
Couple of months later, the Wagner coach hired Scangarello to introduce new ideas at Wagner.
His name’s Jason Houghtaling. When I called Houghtaling the other day — for the sole purpose of learning how a guy like "Scang" goes from being an offensive coordinator in the Northeast Conference to an offensive coordinator in the AFC West three short years later — he laughed.
“No, you’re right,” Houghtaling said from the Wagner football office in Staten Island. "It's a crazy story."
Scangarello’s mission through all the moving, shaking and taking unusual jobs (even one as a 42-year-old intern) was to gain a nugget of knowledge here, a new formation there, a play-calling hack here, a communication skill there. Really, the whole strange trip has been a classroom preparing him for the job he has now.
“I knew when I got him here at Wagner it was going to be a one-year deal,” said Houghtaling, whose offense switched from a spread to a pro-style look and rose to No. 2 in the league. "I just knew we would lose him after that. He's too good.
“The first thing you need to know is how intelligent (Scangarello) is. He’s really smart. Knows the game of football as good as anyone I’ve ever met. Maybe that’s because he’s been exposed to so many different types of coaches and systems. His demeanor is 'everything’s going to be OK.' I think when you’re coaching quarterbacks you’ve got to have a quiet confidence about you. That’s the perfect way to describe ‘Scang’: quiet confidence.”
Here’s another way: open. The part about Scangarello’s introduction Thursday that tickled my eardrums was the phrase, “Empowering the players.” Too often recently the Broncos implemented a system they were determined to run no matter the personnel, opponent or quarterback. Square peg, round hole, all that.
Hopefully that’s changing. Vic Fangio’s vision for the Broncos coaching staff is as clear as the bluebird skies that finally broke free from winter’s oppression Thursday. He hired a staff that thinks and teaches the game, thank goodness.
"I’m very confident it’s going to be a good offensive staff with him leading it,” Fangio said.
While "leaders of men" always smacked of sticking out your chest and telling the world of your toughness, a sign that it wasn't apparent, "teachers of men" carries a cerebral tone that suggests the Broncos won't beat themselves.
Again, thank goodness.
“I respect Kyle Shanahan as much as anyone I’ve been around as a coach. I feel like he’s evolving every year — (due to) his players, his division, his quarterback,” Scangarello said. “We’ll take that same approach.”
I have no idea if Scangarello is the right hire to fix the Broncos’ offense. Truth is, neither do the Broncos. They're taking a risk on a first-time play-caller, but it’s a risk worth taking: give me a coach who’s willing to jump from Minnesota to Mississippi to an internship(!) with the Atlanta Falcons to Wagner in order to learn as much as he can possibly learn about new football. That’s real innovation, whether he has Sean McVay in his contacts or not, and real open-mindedness, something the Broncos desperately need.
"When you think about it," Houghtaling said, "'Scang' bet on himself. And it's a good bet."
Now someone get the man his own bedroom already.