DENVER — Before he’s played a game in Broncos Country, Jerry Jeudy is in nickname territory.
“Essential Business,” because the rookie wide receiver is always open?
“Supreme Court and Judge Jeudy,” for his pairing with Courtland Sutton?
Say, what does the quarterback think?
“We’ll say Jerry is pretty good,” Drew Lock said with a smile.
Sorry, but Jeudy’s first training camp was too spectacular for pretty good. Yes, Jeudy is only a 21-year-old rookie, drafted 15th overall by John Elway, who couldn’t believe his good fortune.
“We thought it was 50-50 whether he would get there or not,” Elway said on draft night.
But it is with 100 percent certainty I say the Broncos drafted a star in Jeudy. Not later on.
Now.
The Southern accent reminds of Demaryius Thomas.
The body contortion reminds of Brandon Lloyd. The sticky hands remind of Rod Smith. But the Broncos have never had a rookie wide receiver as polished and ready as Jeudy.
The first week of training camp brought praise from offensive and defensive players alike.
Here, check out this nugget from safety Kareem Jackson, who has a decade of pro football under his belt: “He can get in and out of his breaks better than anyone I’ve ever seen before.”
It was Jeudy’s maturity that jumped off the practice fields. After beating former Pro Bowl defensive back A.J. Bouye on a sweet route, Jeudy calmly flipped the football to the sideline. After turning cornerback De’Vante Bausby the wrong way, Jeudy jogged back to the huddle, head down. When repeated success is second nature to a rookie, it tends to open eyeballs.
“He never gives you the same look every time and I’m loving going against him,” Bouye said. “He’s going to keep me true to my technique.”
OK, OK. So you’ve heard these summertime stories before: rookie dazzles in training camp only to spiral back to earth when the seasoned pros are playing for a game check.
Fair enough, and we’ll find out if that’s true with Jeudy when the Broncos open vs. the Titans on Sept. 14.
But it says here the Broncos’ rookie record for receiving touchdowns is in big trouble. (That’s Eddie Royal with five.) It says the record for receiving yardage is in trouble. (That’s Royal with 980.)
It says the nickname game is in play for a rookie who hasn’t played an NFL game.
This being the NFL, what about “Jerry’s World?”